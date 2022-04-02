Arab states: Ramazan 2022 begins today

KARACHI: Ramadan moon is spotted in various parts of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar and other Arab states on Friday 29th of Shaban.

“The crescent moon marking the beginning of the holy month of Ramazan was sighted in Qatar”, The Crescent Sighting Committee at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Qatar and authorities in UAE announced Friday.

Accordingly, the Holy month of fasting will begin in these countries from Saturday April 02, 2022.

