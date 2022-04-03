ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
ASC 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
AVN 88.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
BOP 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
CNERGY 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.12%)
FFL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
GGGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.52%)
GGL 17.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.54%)
KOSM 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
MLCF 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.89%)
PACE 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
PRL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.14%)
PTC 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.76%)
TELE 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
TPL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
TPLP 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.91%)
TREET 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TRG 78.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.3%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.72%)
WAVES 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.53%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.19%)
BR100 4,532 Increased By 18.3 (0.41%)
BR30 16,350 Increased By 45.8 (0.28%)
KSE100 45,061 Increased By 131.8 (0.29%)
KSE30 17,188 Increased By 70.8 (0.41%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,360
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,181
20824hr
Sindh
575,473
Punjab
505,087
Balochistan
35,475
Islamabad
135,083
KPK
219,081
Justice seen to be done

03 Apr, 2022

EDITORIAL: Notorious sexual offender Usman Mirza and four of his partners-in-crime have been handed life imprisonment by an Islamabad district and sessions court. It may be recalled that in July of last year a video had gone viral on social media in which Mirza was seen in a hotel room forcing a couple to acknowledge they were subjected to sexual assault and say they like it, too.

Soon afterwards an FIR was registered against them under various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) pertaining to use of criminal force against a woman and stripping her of her clothes, intimidation, act intended to insult modesty of a woman, rape, sexual abuses, extortion and wrongful confinement.

Mirza had got the video made, apparently, to blackmail the victims into silence. In fact, according to a press report, scores of videos found in his and accomplices’ cell phones showed a large number of boys and girls similarly subjected to sexual abuse.

It is unclear how the video in this instance got out to social media, but it caused countrywide anger and dismay. Prime Minister Imran Khan took notice of the heinous crime, promising strict action against the suspects.

And the police registered an FIR and arrested the suspects after the victims identified them and recorded their (the couple’s) statements before a magistrate under the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), accusing Mirza and his accomplices of sexually abusing, filming and extorting money from them.

Yet it did not take long for them to retract the statements despite the video evidence. The reason is not difficult to fathom given that such criminals are known to use coercion and intimidation.

As the court verdict noted “it can safely be said that they have made their resiling [sic] statements either under pressure, under fear of coercion or by getting monetary benefits from the accused.” Or, one might add, the victims may have wanted to avoid involvement in legal proceedings, getting scared of causing embarrassment to themselves and their families.

Creditably for it, the prosecution forcefully pursued the case, on behalf of the state, basing its arguments, as the court observed in its verdict, on modern devices and technology to substantiate the evidence, and “succeeded to prove its case against the accused beyond doubt.”

It needs to be recognised that had it not been for the government to make the state a party to the case the accused would have walked free using the victims’ retraction. The unsavoury truth is also that the principal accused being an affluent businessman could have gone scot-free, as do many such criminals, using money and/or connections in the right places.

Thanks to the media and civil society highlighting the criminality of the accused, the system was impelled to bring them to justice. That seems to be the only way to ensure justice prevails in all cases, irrespective of a victim’s gender or status in society.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Sexual assault Pakistan Penal Code Usman Mirza court verdict

