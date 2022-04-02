ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
ASC 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
AVN 88.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
BOP 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
CNERGY 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.12%)
FFL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
GGGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.52%)
GGL 17.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.54%)
KOSM 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
MLCF 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.89%)
PACE 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
PRL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.14%)
PTC 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.76%)
TELE 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
TPL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
TPLP 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.91%)
TREET 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TRG 78.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.3%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.72%)
WAVES 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.53%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.19%)
BR100 4,532 Increased By 18.3 (0.41%)
BR30 16,350 Increased By 45.8 (0.28%)
KSE100 45,061 Increased By 131.8 (0.29%)
KSE30 17,188 Increased By 70.8 (0.41%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,360
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,181
20824hr
Sindh
575,473
Punjab
505,087
Balochistan
35,475
Islamabad
135,083
KPK
219,081
Petition seeking suspension of no-confidence vote filed in Supreme Court

  • Applicant asks the top court to constitute a Commission of Inquiry to probe the issue
BR Web Desk 02 Apr, 2022

A petition was filed on Saturday in the Supreme Court (SC) seeking the suspension of the National Assembly's proceedings on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The petition filed by Naeemul Hassan has named the Federation of Pakistan, Prime Minister's Office, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Law, National Assembly speaker, Election Commission of Pakistan, Federal Investigation Agency, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan Peoples Party, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan, and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan as respondents, it was reported.

Establishment should intervene, call early elelctions: Sheikh Rashid

The petitioner said that PM Khan had taken measures to restore normalcy in the affairs of the state but local political parties had been "aiding and assisting extremism in the country".

"It is, therefore, prayed to the Supreme Court to constitute a Commission of Inquiry comprising of three honourable Judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan or three Chief Justices of the High Courts of Pakistan, to hold inquisitorial proceedings with regard to the anti-state activities conducted by the respondent political parties through malafide and abuse of power under the provisions of the Constitution and for committing sedition and treason against the democratically and legally elected government as detailed herein above."

Will call early elections if I win no-confidence motion: PM Imran

The applicant pleaded that the commission should hold hearings daily.

"On the basis of this report, direct the respondent federal government to take appropriate remedial action along with the mode and manner thereof, against the respondent political parties/their members," the petition stated.

The petitioner requested that the no-confidence resolution should be termed "tainted, mala fide and utterly without jurisdiction" and its proceedings on Sunday should be suspended.

Supreme Court Prime Minister Khan

