Petition seeking suspension of no-confidence vote filed in Supreme Court

A petition was filed on Saturday in the Supreme Court (SC) seeking the suspension of the National Assembly's proceedings on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The petition filed by Naeemul Hassan has named the Federation of Pakistan, Prime Minister's Office, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Law, National Assembly speaker, Election Commission of Pakistan, Federal Investigation Agency, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan Peoples Party, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan, and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan as respondents, it was reported.

Establishment should intervene, call early elelctions: Sheikh Rashid

The petitioner said that PM Khan had taken measures to restore normalcy in the affairs of the state but local political parties had been "aiding and assisting extremism in the country".

"It is, therefore, prayed to the Supreme Court to constitute a Commission of Inquiry comprising of three honourable Judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan or three Chief Justices of the High Courts of Pakistan, to hold inquisitorial proceedings with regard to the anti-state activities conducted by the respondent political parties through malafide and abuse of power under the provisions of the Constitution and for committing sedition and treason against the democratically and legally elected government as detailed herein above."

Will call early elections if I win no-confidence motion: PM Imran

The applicant pleaded that the commission should hold hearings daily.

"On the basis of this report, direct the respondent federal government to take appropriate remedial action along with the mode and manner thereof, against the respondent political parties/their members," the petition stated.

The petitioner requested that the no-confidence resolution should be termed "tainted, mala fide and utterly without jurisdiction" and its proceedings on Sunday should be suspended.