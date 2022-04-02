ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
ASC 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
AVN 88.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
BOP 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
CNERGY 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.12%)
FFL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
GGGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.52%)
GGL 17.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.54%)
KOSM 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
MLCF 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.89%)
PACE 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
PRL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.14%)
PTC 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.76%)
TELE 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
TPL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
TPLP 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.91%)
TREET 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TRG 78.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.3%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.72%)
WAVES 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.53%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.19%)
BR100 4,532 Increased By 18.3 (0.41%)
BR30 16,350 Increased By 45.8 (0.28%)
KSE100 45,061 Increased By 131.8 (0.29%)
KSE30 17,188 Increased By 70.8 (0.41%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,360
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,181
20824hr
Sindh
575,473
Punjab
505,087
Balochistan
35,475
Islamabad
135,083
KPK
219,081
Brecorder Logo
Apr 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Establishment should intervene, call early elelctions: Sheikh Rashid

  • Interior minister proposes four options to counter no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan
BR Web Desk 02 Apr, 2022

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said on Saturday that Pakistan's establishment should intervene immediately, and call for elections immediately either after Ramazan or Hajj.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the interior minister proposed four options to counter the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said another option was that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan Peoples Party, and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan should be banned, and an inquiry should be initiated against them.

Yet another option, Rashid said, was for the PTI members to "resign from all assemblies".

“The fourth option is that I declare war on these thieves and looters. It is my mission to bury those who are politically dead,” he added.

Will call early elections if I win no-confidence motion: PM Imran

The minister said that even if the no-confidence motion against Khan succeeds, the premier will continue to hold office until a new leader is sworn in.

"The president may ask the prime minister to continue to hold office until his successor enters the office of prime minister," he said.

The interior minister further said that politics in the country was changing every second, adding that the opposition is stuck and that PM Khan has gained stardom from this "fiasco".

“Those who have conspired should be tried for treason,” the minister said, adding that the corrupt opposition which took foreign money to instigate the vote of no-confidence should be banned.

Imran Khan Sheikh Rashid no confidence

Comments

1000 characters

Establishment should intervene, call early elelctions: Sheikh Rashid

Jul-Mar exports grow 25pc to $23.332 billion YoY

Crucial Punjab Assembly session scheduled for today

Fertilizer for farmers: ECC directs ministry to formulate ‘rationalized’ policy

Iraq oil exports $11.07bn in March, highest in 50 years

Russian missiles strike several Ukrainian cities

Move to avert LNG, oil supply disruption: ECC approves Rs25bn for PSO against Rs50bn request

Conversion of Karachi’s garbage into electricity: LoI signed as reputed cos keen to make $600m investment

Alternative currency-based payment mechanism with Iran on the cards

Fertilizer firms being issued show-cause notices despite SRO compliance

Read more stories