Establishment should intervene, call early elelctions: Sheikh Rashid

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said on Saturday that Pakistan's establishment should intervene immediately, and call for elections immediately either after Ramazan or Hajj.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the interior minister proposed four options to counter the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said another option was that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan Peoples Party, and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan should be banned, and an inquiry should be initiated against them.

Yet another option, Rashid said, was for the PTI members to "resign from all assemblies".

“The fourth option is that I declare war on these thieves and looters. It is my mission to bury those who are politically dead,” he added.

The minister said that even if the no-confidence motion against Khan succeeds, the premier will continue to hold office until a new leader is sworn in.

"The president may ask the prime minister to continue to hold office until his successor enters the office of prime minister," he said.

The interior minister further said that politics in the country was changing every second, adding that the opposition is stuck and that PM Khan has gained stardom from this "fiasco".

“Those who have conspired should be tried for treason,” the minister said, adding that the corrupt opposition which took foreign money to instigate the vote of no-confidence should be banned.