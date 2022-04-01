ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
ASC 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
AVN 88.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
BOP 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
CNERGY 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.12%)
FFL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
GGGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.52%)
GGL 17.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.54%)
KOSM 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
MLCF 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.89%)
PACE 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
PRL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.14%)
PTC 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.76%)
TELE 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
TPL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
TPLP 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.91%)
TREET 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TRG 78.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.3%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.72%)
WAVES 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.53%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.19%)
BR100 4,532 Increased By 18.3 (0.41%)
BR30 16,350 Increased By 45.8 (0.28%)
KSE100 45,061 Increased By 131.8 (0.29%)
KSE30 17,188 Increased By 70.8 (0.41%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,359
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,973
18024hr
Sindh
575,331
Punjab
505,054
Balochistan
35,474
Islamabad
135,075
KPK
219,062
Brecorder Logo
Apr 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Will call early elections if I win no-confidence motion: PM Imran

  • Says will be good for the country
BR Web Desk Updated 01 Apr, 2022

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that he will announce early elections in the country if he wins the no-confidence motion against him.

Khan is facing a no-confidence resolution in the National Assembly, where voting is likely to happen on Sunday.

“Early elections is a good idea and will be good for the country,” said the premier during an interview with a private television channel on Friday.

To another question, PM Imran said he wants a foreign policy that is aimed at protecting the rights of the people of Pakistan and enhancing respect for its passport.

“Pakistan's foreign policy should be based on having cordial relations with all the countries, including Russia, China, the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and the Middle East.

“My policy was very clear: we will be a partner in peace and not in conflict.”

‘Powerful’ country angry with Pakistan over Russia, but supporting India: PM

Quoting India’s example for pursuing an independent foreign policy and remaining non-aligned to any bloc, he said New Delhi reaps the benefits of this policy from all sides.

Khan said former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto pursued an independent foreign policy, but unfortunately, some internal elements in collaboration with international forces hatched a conspiracy against him.

He revealed he has serious threats to his life, but will not back down from his stance.

Protest over “US interference” conveyed

Khan also said his government handed an official protest to the U.S. embassy on Friday over what it called Washington's interference in the country's affairs.

“We now have given a demarche to (the) American embassy,” Khan said, referring to a diplomatic note over what he described as a foreign conspiracy to oust him from power.

Khan had earlier said that a foreign country was conspiring against him after he visited Moscow in February when he met Russian President Vladimir Putin on the day Russian forces invaded neighbouring Ukraine.

Speaking on Thursday in a nationally televised address, Khan said a Western country had been unhappy about his Moscow visit. He mentioned the United States before smilingly correcting it to "a foreign country".

But on Friday evening, Khan named the United States, in his interview with ARY News TV.

The White House denied that the United States had been seeking to remove Khan from power.

The U.S. embassy in Islamabad did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Ruling party members in Pakistan also led a protest against the United States in the northwestern city of Peshawar on Friday.

Khan has said his government possessed an "official document" that was evidence of the conspiracy. The document was later described by the government as formal communication of a "senior official of a foreign country to Pakistan's Ambassador in the said country in a formal meeting".

PM Imran Khan establishment no confidence motion early election

Comments

1000 characters

Will call early elections if I win no-confidence motion: PM Imran

Plot to assassinate PM Imran reported by security agencies, says Fawad

Positive sentiment continues at PSX, KSE-100 up 0.5% to finish over 45,000

March: Pakistan's inflation reading rises to 12.7%

China to go 'its own way' as EU seeks support on Ukraine

Ramazan begins on April 2 in Saudi Arabia after crescent moon sighted

‘Powerful’ country angry with Pakistan over Russia, but supporting India: PM

Punjab governor accepts Usman Buzdar’s resignation

Israel and UAE finalise free trade deal

Global LNG: Asian LNG prices stable but Russian rouble demand risk remains

Read more stories