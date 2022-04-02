ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
Governor accepts CM Buzdar’s resignation

Recorder Report 02 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Friday accepted Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar’s resignation and also summoned the Provincial Assembly session on Saturday (today) amid ongoing political turmoil.

Sardar Usman Buzdar called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar and the latter invited the former to complete the legal procedure of confirmation of the resignation tendered by him.

After the confirmation of resignation by Usman Buzdar, the legal process was completed and the governor put his signatures on his resignation. After acceptance of Sardar Usman Buzdar’s resignation, the provincial cabinet also stands dissolved along with advisors and special assistants.

During the meeting, various matters concerning current political situation came under discussion. Sources claimed that before accepting resignation of Usman Buzdar, Sarwar also contacted PM Imran Khan and got his nod. The governor also summoned Punjab Assembly session on Saturday at 11am to hold election of new Punjab Chief Minister.

Usman Buzdar steps down, PTI to support Pervez Elahi as its candidate for Punjab CM

It may be noted that Sardar Usman Buzdar tendered his resignation on March 28 to Prime Minister Imran Khan when the latter nominated PML-Q leader and Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi for the slot of Punjab Chief Minister. The governor received Buzdar’s resignation two days ago while the joint opposition also submitted a no-trust motion against Sardar Buzdar with signatures of 127 MPAs.

In 2018, Sardar Usman Buzdar had become the Punjab Chief Minister after 186 MPAs voted in his favour. It was a surprise move of PM Imran Khan.

Moreover, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has become active and is holding meetings with members of PTI’s disgruntled group, JKT and Cheena group, apart from other MPAs. Parvez Elahi met Cheena Group at the residence of Ghazanfar Abbas Cheena MPA and sought his group support for Chief Minister Punjab. Naeem Khan, son of PML-N MPA Azhar Abbas Chandio also met Ch Parvez Elahi. Niaz Khan and Faisal Niazi MPAs also met Ch Parvez Elahi.

Meanwhile, the provincial ministers have packed up their things in Ministers Block and official record of the ministries was dispatched to the concerned departments. Besides this, the staff is also sending notes and summaries sent to the provincial ministers to the concerned departments.

