US irked by Russia visit, says PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan once again came down hard on an unnamed country purportedly the US on Friday for its “threat letter” to Pakistan and staging a melodrama of a no-confidence motion against through a corrupt opposition to oust him after he made a visit to Russia.

Speaking at Islamabad Security Dialogue, he said that “a powerful country became so angry and sent a missive why did I visit Russia”, while India which is their ally in the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD), is still being extended support in wake of Ukraine war.

Taking a jibe at British Foreign Secretary who had recently said that they could not say anything to India on what to do with regard to Russia because it has an independent foreign policy, the prime minister said: “You’re tight-lipped when it’s India, but what makes you think Pakistan should readily do whatever you ask for”.

In the same breath, he continued that the reason behind the foreign powerful countries’ unjust demand from Pakistan is due to the past leaders who have a history of comprising on the interest of the country and its people for the sake of protecting their own and some handful elites’ economic interests abroad.

“It’s the handful elite which always compromised on principles to protect its interest abroad, and this is the reason the country and the nation had to face disgrace before the whole world…had there been an independent foreign policy, things could have been different altogether,” he regretted.

He said that the handful elite of the country is no different than the Russian oligarchs and the tiny Pakistani elite as both have stashed their wealth at foreign banks, adding in case of an independent foreign policy, the Pakistani elite knows their fate would be no different than that of Russian oligarchs.

He came down hard on Shehbaz Sharif, the PML-N president, saying “the man who is building castles in the air to become the prime minister, says my interviews have pissed off the US and Pakistan cannot survive without its support.”

Addressing the ongoing controversy regarding the “threat letter”, apparently sent by the US, the premier said that a dignified person is always respected, questioning if a foreign country can threaten another country.

The prime minister said that the decisions of the previous regimes have led to a situation wherein, no foreign country respects Pakistan.

“They order us due to these people as they never said no to them. They say that if the no-confidence motion does not become successful, there will be consequences for Pakistan,” he regretted.

He stressed that inclusive prosperity, rule of law, and an independent foreign policy are key elements for the national security of any country.

He pointed out that the present government has pursued an independent foreign policy and did not become part of bloc politics to achieve the same objectives, due to which, Pakistan has received a lot of respect and recognition at the international level over the last three-and-a-half years.

