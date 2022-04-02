Jul-Mar exports grow 25pc to $23.332 billion YoY

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s exports posted a growth of 25 percent to $23.332 billion during first nine months (July-March) of FY 2021-22 as compared to $18.688 billion in the corresponding period of FY 2020-21.

According to Commerce Ministry, the country’s exports for March-2022 grew by 17.3 percent to $2.773 billion as compared to $2.365 billion in March 2021. The Commerce Ministry, in a press note has claimed that exports are in line with targets, hoping to achieve yearly target.

The Commerce Ministry has once again not shared import figures perhaps due to a rising trade deficit in the current year in spite of rising exports, maintaining that import figures would be shared when finalised by the PBS.

Sources in Commerce Ministry revealed that trade deficit was over $36 billion during the first nine months of current fiscal year, against $ 31.946 billion during the first eight months (July- February) 2021-22.

