Greece sells one-year T-bills at -0.23% yield

ATHENS: Greece sold 812.5 million euros ($887.90 million) of one-year treasury bills at a higher but still negative yield, its debt agency PDMA said on Wednesday.

The debt agency sold the new paper at a yield of -0.23%, up from -0.40% in a previous sale in December. The amount raised included 187.5 million euros in non-competitive bids.

The sale’s bid-to-cover ratio was 1.38, down from 2.46 in the previous auction. Settlement date is on March 11.