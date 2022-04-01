Punjab governor accepts Usman Buzdar’s resignation

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has accepted Usman Buzdar’s resignation as the chief minister of the province, Aaj News reported on Friday.

A session of the Provincial Assembly has been summoned for Saturday.

On March 28, the opposition had submitted a no-confidence motion against Buzdar. The no-trust motion was signed by 127 lawmakers while 120 had signed the requisition notice.

The same day, Buzdar tendered his resignation, saying that he has decided to step down in the larger interest of the country and the political party.

“PM Imran Khan is my leader and I would respond to his every call while continuing to stand by the party in difficult times,” he said.

“I do not aspire to any post but would always be loyal to PM Imran Khan. Posts are secondary things as the main thing is loyalty to the party and the nation along with the preference for the national interest.

“I assumed the post of chief minister for serving the masses and worked day and night for the service of the people.”