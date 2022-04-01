ANL 13.47 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.54%)
Supernet to raise Rs475m through IPO

Recorder Report Updated 01 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: Supernet Limited plans to raise Rs 475 million through Initial Public Offering (IPO) of its 18.81 percent of post-offering share capital. The capital being raised by listing the firm on the GEM Board of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) will consist of fresh equity of Rs 275 million in Supernet and “Offer for Sale” by Telecard Limited of Rs 200 million.

Supernet is the first technology company to be listed on GEM Board of Pakistan Stock Exchange.

PSX approves listing application of Telecard’s subsidiary Supernet

The issue consists of 21,111,121 ordinary shares, representing 18.81 percent of the total post-offering paid up capital of Supernet of face value of Rs 10 each.

The entire issue will be offered through Book Building on April 12-13, 2022 for which registration will start from April 07, 2022 at a Floor Price of Rs 22.50 per share, including premium of Rs 12.50 per share. The upper limit of the price band will not be more than 40 per cent of the Floor Price.

Supernet is being offered at FY22 PE of 6.7 versus average IT sector PE of 22X, offering significant value to the investors. Out of the total issue, 8,888,889 shares are being offered as offer for sale by Telecard and 12,222,232 shares are being offered as fresh equity.

Supernet’s net profit hikes to Rs233.41m

Founded in 1995, it is one of the country’s leading telecommunications service provider and systems integrator. The company offers a full portfolio of local-to-global integrated communications infrastructure solutions to telecoms, defense, private firms and government sectors/customers and has a pool of highly trained and experienced human resource in wide range of communication and IT technologies spread across Pakistan in more than 200 cities and towns.

Recently, Supernet Group is aggressively expanding into Cyber Security, Power Solution and IT and Infrastructure Solutions business. The proceeds from listing will be utilized to finance the expansion plan.

For expansion into new business segments, SNL has set up two new subsidiaries: Supernet Secure Solutions Private Limited and Supernet Infrastructure Solutions Private Limited. Another subsidiary, Phoenix Global (Supernet Global Solutions), is a UAE based company that offers a wide range of IT and Communication solutions to its international clients. Supernet’s clientele include major banks, mobile operators, leading MNCs, government and defence institutions, etc.

