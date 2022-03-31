PM’s resignation ‘out of question’: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary made it crystal clear on Wednesday that neither anyone had asked for Prime Minister Imran Khan’s resignation nor he is going to call it a day.

Speaking at a presser after a meeting between Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chaudhary along with state minister for information Farrukh Habib, and special assistant to the prime minister on political communications Shehbaz Gill, said: “it’s simply out of question that the prime minister will step down as he is set to fight to the end”.

He said that the prime minister is well aware of the political development but after all he is Khan and he knows how to deal with the situation, adding history of the prime minister shows that he is a fighter and he will fight and will emerge victorious.

He further said that the government is not worried about losing Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) – as it parted with the government ahead of the no-confidence motion against the prime minister – because the prime minister knows how to deal with the situation.

“No matter how hard you try, Imran Khan is going to stay there as the prime minister of the country,” he maintained. In the same breath, he continued that though “it looks we lag behind in the race, like the 1992 World Cup, we are set to rise and the surprise to the beleaguered and their sympathizers is ready”. He also said that the contents of the threat letter have already been shared with the media, and on Thursday, it will also be shared with the parliament in an in-camera briefing.

