Pakistan

PM Imran says will share 'written letter' with senior journalists, allies today

  • Stresses that letter shows the 'big conspiracy' against govt
BR Web Desk Updated 30 Mar, 2022

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he will show the written letter, which he says contains a “threat to the government”, to senior journalists as well as representatives from each ally today (Wednesday).

The premier made the announcement while addressing a gathering to launch an electronic passport (e-passport) facility in Pakistan.

The premier said that everyone was saying that the letter was just a ‘drama’, stressing that the government wants to protect the nation and cannot divulge the details in public.

“I will share the letter with Pakistan’s top journalists and one representative from each ally,” he said.

He added that people can make whatever decision they want, but warned that they should be aware of the fact that, directly or indirectly, they may become a part of a “huge international conspiracy”.

“The letter shows how big a conspiracy it is against the government, and it is a far bigger conspiracy than what I am telling to you,” the PM added, currently facing a no-confidence vote.

Khan’s remarks come after he referred to a letter during his marathon speech on Sunday. He said the letter contains evidence of a foreign conspiracy against him, which is the reason behind the opposition’s move to bring a no-confidence motion against him.

US-led West seeks to topple PTI govt?

During his speech, Khan had said that ongoing efforts to pressure his political party, and topple the government are being funded by foreign powers who are looking to influence the country’s foreign policy.

“We got to know about it [foreign conspiracy] a few months back … if anyone has any doubt, I can show the letter to him but it would be off the record,” the PM had said.

“We know from where attempts are being made to pressure us … we’ve been threatened in writing but we will not compromise on national interest no matter what,” he declared then.

Pakistan written letter

