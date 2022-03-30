ANL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
ASC 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
ASL 13.93 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.51%)
AVN 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.8%)
BOP 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
CNERGY 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.32%)
FFL 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
GGGL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (7.26%)
GGL 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.07%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.73%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.07%)
KEL 3.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
KOSM 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MLCF 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.69%)
PACE 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.6%)
PIBTL 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PRL 12.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.75%)
PTC 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.37%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.42%)
SNGP 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.64%)
TELE 13.17 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.22%)
TPL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.41%)
TPLP 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.39%)
TREET 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
TRG 77.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.19%)
UNITY 26.19 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.28%)
WAVES 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.75%)
YOUW 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.35%)
BR100 4,449 Decreased By -16.7 (-0.37%)
BR30 16,028 Increased By 26 (0.16%)
KSE100 44,236 Decreased By -202.4 (-0.46%)
KSE30 16,902 Decreased By -81.8 (-0.48%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,349
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,549
19424hr
Sindh
575,109
Punjab
504,962
Balochistan
35,471
Islamabad
135,058
KPK
218,988
Brecorder Logo
Mar 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US advises that Moscow may ‘detain’ Americans in Russia: State Dept

AFP 30 Mar, 2022

WASHINGTON: The US State Department issued a travel advisory on Tuesday warning that Moscow “may single out and detain US citizens in Russia” and repeating earlier warnings for Americans not to travel to the country.

The warning was “due to the unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine by Russian military forces” as well as the potential for harassment of US citizens by Russian authorities, the travel advisory said, repeating calls for Americans traveling or living in Russia to leave “immediately.”

It comes days after a US diplomat was able to visit detained basketball star Brittney Griner, who has been held in Russian custody for more than a month.

US’ Blinken to meet UAE leader in Morocco to shore up ties

Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and WNBA champion, was detained at a Moscow airport on February 17 on charges of carrying vape cartridges that contained cannabis oil in her luggage.

After being apprehended, Griner was immediately placed in a detention center, and last week a Russian court extended her arrest until May 19. She faces up to 10 years in prison.

The arrest came as relations between Moscow and the West hit rock bottom over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The administration of US President Joe Biden has led the Western response to the invasion, leveling unprecedented sanctions against Moscow and funneling weapons and aid to Kyiv.

US State Department US president Joe Biden Olympic gold medalist US citizens in Russia Russian military forces

Comments

1000 characters

US advises that Moscow may ‘detain’ Americans in Russia: State Dept

Bhootani too joins opposition: Zardari says Elahi won’t be able to form Punjab govt

Power load-shedding may stay in Ramazan

Finance ministry releases report: Intensity of risks may hit domestic economic activities

PRs for SME financing amended: Five-year-old small, medium enterprises to be considered startups: SBP

‘Roshan Equity’, ‘RAAST’ well executed by banks, CDC: SBP governor

EDF: ECC approves Rs4.5bn supplementary grant

Tax relief anticipation: Ghee makers stop clearance of consignments

Russia-Ukraine conflict: PM reiterates principled position

WB drops Sindh social sector project

PESCO: Proposal to recruit prayer leaders to check power theft

Read more stories