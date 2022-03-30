Gill lambastes PML-N leaders for ‘targeting’ Bushra Bibi

ISLAMABAD: The special assistant to the prime minister on political communications, Dr Shahbaz Gill, on Tuesday lambasted the rival Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for targeting the First Lady Bushra Bibi in their speeches at public rallies.

Speaking at a presser, he said that the PML-N has a history of looking down on women and maligning them – no matter whether they are political or apolitical – for its petty political gains, which is detestable.

Referring to a malicious campaign against former prime minister Benazir Bhutto in 1990s, he said: “We all remember how fake and objectionable pictures of late Benazir Bhutto and her mother Nusrat Bhutto were thrown down from a chopper by the PML-N.”

“The PML-N walas should be ashamed of themselves the way its senior leadership used derogatory language against Benazir Bhutto at various gathering in the 1990s,” he said, while referring to video clips of the PML-N supremo, Nawaz Sharif, – still available on Youtube– where he could be seen using offensive language against Benazir.

Gill said that vilifying women is an old habit of the PML-N leaders as he recalled 2016 incident of Khawaja Asif’s outburst against human rights minister Shireen Mazari as a case in point, when he called her “tractor trolley”.

He regretted that the party has been targeting the First lady, Bushra Bibi, for the last three years without any reason, adding “what’s her crime and isn’t she the daughter of the nation”.

“She’s a mother, a sister, a wife? Or that she is an ummati of the Holy Prophet (PBUH),” he questioned.

He said that the First Lady never indulged into any political activity nor holds any public office, adding but time and again – whether it’s Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Safdar or any other male or female members of their party – multiple attacks have been made against the first lady.

At the opposition alliance’s gathering in Islamabad on Monday, the PML-N Vice-President, Maryam Nawaz, had alleged that a Lahore-based woman named, Farah was involved in taking bribes on behalf of the government for transfers and postings.

Referring to the allegation, Gill acknowledged that the woman Maryam spoke of was indeed a close aide of the first lady.

“But let me make it crystal clear that she [Farah] has nothing to do with politics…she isn’t a politician and doesn’t hold any public office either,” he added.

“By repeatedly mentioning Farah Bibi, Maryam targets the first lady in a bid to reach out to the prime minister. If you are brave enough, come and fight a political battle instead of indulging in cheap tactics,” he maintained.

On the PML-N president, Shehbaz Sharif’s diatribe against the First Lady, Gill hit hard at him, saying he must not cross the limits of decency, as there is no truth in whatever he claims.

“You [Shehbaz Sharif] are making these baseless allegations as you have nothing else to say. If you have nothing to say, say nothing, and you should be ashamed of yourself for whatever you are doing for cheap publicity,” he warned.

