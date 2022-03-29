Ukraine president speaks to PM Imran, conveys 'struggle against Russian aggression'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday that he spoke by phone with Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss the "struggle against Russian aggression".

"Had a phone conversation with Prime Minister Imran Khan," Zelensky tweeted. "Spoke about our struggle against Russian aggression. The people of Ukraine seek peace.

"This is our unconditional priority," he wrote.

The development comes weeks after PM Imran criticised the European Union ambassadors’ statement for wanting Pakistan to condemn Russia for the Ukraine invasion.

“Have you ever acknowledged Pakistan’s support in the war against terror which claimed 80,000 lives and caused other collateral damage,” he said while addressing a public gathering in Mailsi town of Vehari district earlier this month.

“Has anyone of you severed trade relations with India or objected to its unlawful actions,” PM Imran said, adding, “are we slaves and act according to your wishes”.

PM Imran's comments were about the press release, issued by ambassadors of 23 EU countries, asking Pakistan “to join them in condemning Russia’s actions [in Ukraine] and to voice support for upholding the UN Charter and the founding principles of international law”.

Earlier, the UN General Assembly overwhelmingly adopted a resolution, demanding that Russia "immediately" withdraw from Ukraine.

Russia, Ukraine set for face-to-face peace talks

While Pakistan abstained from the vote, the country underscored the need for a diplomatic solution to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, hoping that talks initiated between the two countries in Belarus would bring about an end to hostilities.

Zelensky's phone call with PM Imran comes as Ukrainian and Russian negotiators held face-to-face talks in Istanbul, under the shadow of shock allegations that delegates were poisoned at a previous round of negotiations.

Russian forces have encircled the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol and have embarked on a steady and indiscriminate bombardment, trapping an estimated 160,000 people with little food, water or medicine.

At least 5,000 people have already died, according to one senior Ukrainian official who estimated the real toll may be closer to 10,000 when all the bodies are collected.

During his address to Danish parliamentarians, Zelensky also said more deaths had been confirmed after a Russian strike hit the regional government building in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv.

“As far as we know now seven people were killed, 22 were wounded, and people are still going through the rubble,” Zelensky said.

“There were no military ambitions in Mykolaiv, the people in Mykolaiv presented no threat to Russia. And even then, like all the Ukrainians, they became the targets for the Russian troops”, he said.