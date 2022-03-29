ANL 11.93 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.11%)
ASC 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.54%)
ASL 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.64%)
AVN 87.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.8%)
BOP 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
CNERGY 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.33%)
FFL 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.12%)
FNEL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (6.31%)
GGGL 12.12 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (9.39%)
GGL 15.97 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (7.54%)
GTECH 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (7.33%)
HUMNL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.69%)
KEL 3.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.28%)
MLCF 36.25 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (3.63%)
PACE 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.85%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.61%)
PRL 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.94%)
PTC 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.78%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.3%)
TELE 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.29%)
TPL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.55%)
TPLP 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.35%)
TREET 31.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.78%)
TRG 77.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
UNITY 25.86 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.33%)
WAVES 14.47 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.7%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (7.55%)
YOUW 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
BR100 4,465 Increased By 62.4 (1.42%)
BR30 16,002 Increased By 303.1 (1.93%)
KSE100 44,439 Increased By 505.1 (1.15%)
KSE30 16,983 Increased By 189.8 (1.13%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,347
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,355
26924hr
Sindh
574,989
Punjab
504,926
Balochistan
35,471
Islamabad
135,048
KPK
218,968
Abbasi urges govt to share 'threat letter' in parliament

  • Says PM Imran should make the letter public so that the truth comes out
BR Web Desk 29 Mar, 2022

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Senior Vice-President Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has urged the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to present the "threat letter" that Prime Minister Imran Khan claimed contains evidence of a "foreign-funded conspiracy" to topple his government in parliament.

While addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Tuesday, Abbasi said that the government must make the letter public so that the truth comes out.

The PML-N official was referring to the letter that PM Imran waved during his Parade Ground address on Sunday, claiming that international powers were behind the no-confidence vote against him.

“If the threat is true, the ambassador of the country that hurled threats at the premier must be expelled,” Abbasi asserted.

PM Imran says 'foreign hand' involved in effort to topple govt

He said that all political parties would support the prime minister if any country had threatened him.

He lamented that the present government had brought the country to a stage where foreign countries were reportedly intimidating the country's prime minister through letters.

“I have spoken to a number of former and current ambassadors in this regard but they said that they had never seen and experienced such practice that a foreign country wrote a threatening letter to another country in this way,” Abbasi noted.

PM ready to share 'letter' with CJP: Asad Umar

Abbasi’s presser comes hours after Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said that PM Imran was ready to share the letter in question with Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial.

Addressing a presser on Tuesday alongside Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry, Umar said that questions were being asked regarding the "letter" Khan referred to during his speech at the Parade Ground in Islamabad on Sunday, which he said contained evidence of a foreign conspiracy against him.

Umar said that the PM deliberated over this matter and has decided to share the letter with the chief justice when the need may arise, adding that the CJP is a "well-respected and credible man."

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi PM Imran Khan PMLN threat letter

