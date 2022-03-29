Abbasi urges govt to share 'threat letter' in parliament

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Senior Vice-President Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has urged the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to present the "threat letter" that Prime Minister Imran Khan claimed contains evidence of a "foreign-funded conspiracy" to topple his government in parliament.

While addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Tuesday, Abbasi said that the government must make the letter public so that the truth comes out.

The PML-N official was referring to the letter that PM Imran waved during his Parade Ground address on Sunday, claiming that international powers were behind the no-confidence vote against him.

“If the threat is true, the ambassador of the country that hurled threats at the premier must be expelled,” Abbasi asserted.

He said that all political parties would support the prime minister if any country had threatened him.

He lamented that the present government had brought the country to a stage where foreign countries were reportedly intimidating the country's prime minister through letters.

“I have spoken to a number of former and current ambassadors in this regard but they said that they had never seen and experienced such practice that a foreign country wrote a threatening letter to another country in this way,” Abbasi noted.

Abbasi’s presser comes hours after Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said that PM Imran was ready to share the letter in question with Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial.

Addressing a presser on Tuesday alongside Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry, Umar said that questions were being asked regarding the "letter" Khan referred to during his speech at the Parade Ground in Islamabad on Sunday, which he said contained evidence of a foreign conspiracy against him.

Umar said that the PM deliberated over this matter and has decided to share the letter with the chief justice when the need may arise, adding that the CJP is a "well-respected and credible man."