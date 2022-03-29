PM ready to share 'letter' with CJP: Asad Umar

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is ready to share the "written letter" with Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial.

Addressing a presser on Tuesday alongside Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry, Umar said that questions were being asked regarding the "letter" Khan referred to during his speech at the Parade Ground in Islamabad on Sunday, which he said contained evidence of a foreign conspiracy against him.

Umar said that the PM deliberated over this matter and has decided to share the letter with the chief justice when the need may arise, adding that the CJP is a "well-respected" and "credible man".

"The PM said that on the nation's behalf, if necessary, and for the people's satisfaction, he is ready to present the letter to the chief justice of the Supreme Court," said Umar.

He said due to its "sensitivity", the letter had been shared with only a select few of the civil-military leadership.

He added that the letter is dated before the no-confidence motion was submitted, which is "a point of concern".

"The letter also said that if PM Khan remained the prime minister, it would lead to horrific consequences."

During his speech on Sunday, Khan had said that ongoing efforts to pressure his political party, and topple the government are being funded by foreign powers who are looking to influence the country's foreign policy.

“We got to know about it [foreign conspiracy] a few months back…if anyone has any doubt, I can show the letter to him but it would be off the record,” the PM had said.

US-led West seeks to topple PTI govt?

“We know from where attempts are being made to pressure us … we’ve been threatened in writing but we will not compromise on national interest no matter what,” he declared.

Umar, however, declined to discuss the origin of the letter or further details when asked follow-up questions by reporters during the press conference.