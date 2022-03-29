China says US representative will attend Afghanistan meeting in China

BEIJING: A US representative will join a meeting with Chinese, Russian and Pakistan envoys on Afghanistan this week, Chinese foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

Chinese special envoy for Afghanistan Yue Xiaoyong will host this meeting, said Wang Wenbin, a ministry spokesman.

Foreign minister Qureshi departs for China

US embassy in China did not immediately give a comment. The envoys meeting takes place while foreign ministers from Afghanistan's neighbours meet on Wednesday and Thursday in the eastern Chinese province of Anhui, Wang said.

The ministerial meeting will be chaired by China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi and attended by Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi together with diplomats from Pakistan, Iran, Russia, Tajikstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Indonesia and Qatar.

Earlier on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi departed for China to attend the third meeting of Foreign Ministers of Neighboring Countries of Afghanistan at the invitation of State Councilor and Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi.