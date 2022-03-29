Foreign minister Qureshi departs for China

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi departed for China on Tuesday to attend the third meeting of Foreign Ministers of Neighboring Countries of Afghanistan on 29-31 March 2022 at the invitation of State Councilor and Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi.

In a statement issued today, the Foreign Office (FO) said that the FM will interact with counterparts from participating countries, besides attending the Neighbouring Countries Ministerial meeting.

"It may be recalled that Pakistan had initiated the Neighbouring Countries format in September 2021 with a view to evolving a regional approach on the situation in Afghanistan.

"Pakistan hosted the first meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Neighbouring Countries on 8 September 2021," FO stated.

The press release further said that Pakistan fully supports a regional approach on Afghanistan for promoting durable peace and stability in the region.

Pakistan will continue to support the international community’s efforts to advance the shared objectives of a peaceful, stable, sovereign, prosperous and connected Afghanistan, statement added.