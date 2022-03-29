ANL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.99%)
ASC 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.42%)
ASL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.99%)
AVN 90.90 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (3.41%)
BOP 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
CNERGY 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.95%)
FFL 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.43%)
FNEL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (6.31%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.69%)
GGL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.69%)
GTECH 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.67%)
HUMNL 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.77%)
KEL 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.62%)
KOSM 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
MLCF 35.50 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.49%)
PACE 3.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.94%)
PIBTL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.94%)
PRL 12.41 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.39%)
PTC 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.91%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
SNGP 31.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.97%)
TELE 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.29%)
TPL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.04%)
TPLP 18.67 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.64%)
TREET 31.26 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.16%)
TRG 78.87 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (2.16%)
UNITY 26.14 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.44%)
WAVES 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.03%)
WTL 1.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.77%)
YOUW 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
BR100 4,449 Increased By 46.2 (1.05%)
BR30 15,985 Increased By 285.4 (1.82%)
KSE100 44,302 Increased By 368.8 (0.84%)
KSE30 16,946 Increased By 152.1 (0.91%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,347
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,355
26924hr
Sindh
574,989
Punjab
504,926
Balochistan
35,471
Islamabad
135,048
KPK
218,968
Foreign minister Qureshi departs for China

  • Will attend third meeting of Foreign Ministers of Neighboring Countries of Afghanistan
BR Web Desk 29 Mar, 2022

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi departed for China on Tuesday to attend the third meeting of Foreign Ministers of Neighboring Countries of Afghanistan on 29-31 March 2022 at the invitation of State Councilor and Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi.

In a statement issued today, the Foreign Office (FO) said that the FM will interact with counterparts from participating countries, besides attending the Neighbouring Countries Ministerial meeting.

An unstable Afghanistan would result in spillover effects, seminar told

"It may be recalled that Pakistan had initiated the Neighbouring Countries format in September 2021 with a view to evolving a regional approach on the situation in Afghanistan.

"Pakistan hosted the first meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Neighbouring Countries on 8 September 2021," FO stated.

Taliban vow to address 'all concerns' of China as Wang visits

The press release further said that Pakistan fully supports a regional approach on Afghanistan for promoting durable peace and stability in the region.

Pakistan will continue to support the international community’s efforts to advance the shared objectives of a peaceful, stable, sovereign, prosperous and connected Afghanistan, statement added.

China Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi Afghanistan

