ANL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.33%)
ASC 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.78%)
ASL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.17%)
AVN 88.10 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.92%)
BOP 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CNERGY 5.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
FNEL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.76%)
GGGL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.74%)
GGL 14.58 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.24%)
GTECH 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.36%)
HUMNL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.4%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
KOSM 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.35%)
MLCF 34.43 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.41%)
PACE 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.86%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.33%)
PRL 12.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
PTC 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.46%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SNGP 30.22 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.31%)
TELE 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.24%)
TPL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.3%)
TPLP 18.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.45%)
TREET 30.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.59%)
TRG 77.30 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.52%)
UNITY 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
WAVES 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.11%)
WTL 1.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.57%)
BR100 4,360 Increased By 9.5 (0.22%)
BR30 15,533 Increased By 115.9 (0.75%)
KSE100 43,615 Increased By 64 (0.15%)
KSE30 16,666 Increased By 8.7 (0.05%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,346
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,086
18624hr
Sindh
574,803
Punjab
504,894
Balochistan
35,469
Islamabad
135,038
KPK
218,937
U.S. official says he has no message for OPEC+ before it meets

Reuters 28 Mar, 2022

DUBAI: Senior US official Amos Hochstein said on Monday he had no message for OPEC+ before it meets on March 31 and said the oil producing group would do what it saw as right.

Hochstein, US presidential coordinator for energy security and build back better world, told an industry event in Dubai by teleconference that the US commitment to the Gulf region was “rock solid”.

UAE will work with OPEC+ to stabilise oil market, says energy minister

He said Washington was engaged in serious and intensive cooperation on sharing information to put a stop to attacks on Gulf states by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis.

