ANL 11.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.96%)
ASL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
AVN 87.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.53%)
FFL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.18%)
FNEL 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.72%)
GGGL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
GGL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.77%)
GTECH 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.72%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
KOSM 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.62%)
MLCF 33.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.47%)
PACE 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.86%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PRL 12.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.38%)
PTC 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.19%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
SNGP 30.11 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.94%)
TELE 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.67%)
TPL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.8%)
TPLP 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.28%)
TREET 29.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.9%)
TRG 75.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.48%)
UNITY 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.31%)
WAVES 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.33%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.28%)
YOUW 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.44%)
BR100 4,319 Decreased By -31.1 (-0.71%)
BR30 15,278 Decreased By -139.8 (-0.91%)
KSE100 43,318 Decreased By -232.9 (-0.53%)
KSE30 16,534 Decreased By -123.6 (-0.74%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,346
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,086
18624hr
Sindh
574,803
Punjab
504,894
Balochistan
35,469
Islamabad
135,038
KPK
218,937
Brecorder Logo
Mar 28, 2022
Markets

Australia, NZ dollars bridge yield gulf to reach 7-year peaks on yen

Reuters 28 Mar, 2022

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars extended their meteoric ascent on the yen on Monday, as the Bank of Japan acted to keep domestic bond yields near zero even as Antipodean yields surged to multi-year peaks.

The BOJ’s offer to buy as much bonds as needed to keep yields down bucked the trend toward tightening in most of the rest of the developed world.

The gulf in yields has seen funds flood out of the yen in search of higher returns, lifting the Aussie to its highest since mid-2015 at 92.52 yen.

The Aussie was now up 10.5% for the month in its best performance in a decade.

The flow of cash combined with high commodity prices to also get the Aussie up to $0.7519, a gain on the month so far of 3.5%. Next stop is the high from last October at $0.7555.

The kiwi dollar was not far behind with a rise of 9.7% on the month to 85.44 yen. It reached $0.6950 on the US dollar for a gain of 2.6%.

Australia, NZ dollars in buoyant mood as funds flow out of yen

Alan Ruskin, macro strategist at Deutsche Bank, argues there is a major re-rating of AUDJPY underway to reflect the diverging outlooks for rates and the terms of trade.

While markets see no move at all in Japanese rates for years, they imply Australian rates will rise from 0.1% to at least 1.75% this year and to near 3% by the middle of next. Australian 10-year bond yields have risen almost 70 basis points this month alone to reach 2.86%, while Japanese yields stayed around 0.24%.

At the same time, supply disruptions are expected to keep the price of Australian commodities high for an extended period, a major drag for Japan which is a net importer of resources.

This in turn had seen Australia turn decades of current account deficit into a run of surpluses.

“Australia is now running an underlying narrow basic balance approaching 5% of GDP, while Japan’s narrow basic balance is seen shrinking to near zero at current energy prices,” said Ruskin, referring to the combined balance on the current and capital accounts.

“An Aussie re-rating is then warranted on the external accounts alone. Welcome AUD/JPY to this brave new world.”

Australian and New Zealand dollars

Comments

1000 characters

