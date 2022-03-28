NFT of Mandela’s arrest warrant auctioned for $130,000

JOHANNESBURG: An NFT version of an arrest warrant for anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela has raised $130,550 at auction, with proceeds going towards a museum preserving the history of South Africa’s anti-apartheid struggle.

South Africa’s first democratic, black president was arrested on August 5, 1962, and later jailed for 27 years. The reserve price at the Saturday night auction in Cape Town was 900,000 rand ($61,800), but the non-fungible tokens or NFT, “sold for 1.9 million ($130,550) via a buyer online,” Ahren Posthumus, CEO of the digital auctioneer Momint said on Sunday.