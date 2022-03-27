Cotton Spot Rates

KARACHI: Official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Saturday (March 26, 2022).

=========================================================================== The KCA Official Spot Rate for Local Dealings in Pakistan Rupees --------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOR BASE GRADE 3 STAPLE LENGTH 1-1/16" MICRONAIRE VALUE BETWEEN 3.8 TO 4.9 NCL =========================================================================== Rate Ex-Gin Upcountry Spot Rate Spot Rate Difference For Price Ex-Karachi Ex KHI. As Ex-Karachi on 25-03-2022 =========================================================================== 37.324 kg 20,000 180 20,180 20,180 NIL Equivalent 40 kgs 21,434 193 21,627 21,627 NIL ===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022