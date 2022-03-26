ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
ASC 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.54%)
ASL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.39%)
AVN 87.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.92%)
BOP 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.55%)
FFL 7.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.65%)
GGGL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.77%)
GGL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.66%)
GTECH 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.58%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.37%)
MLCF 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.72%)
PACE 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.21%)
PIBTL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (8.63%)
PTC 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.18%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
SNGP 29.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.6%)
TELE 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.35%)
TPL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
TPLP 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.21%)
TREET 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.88%)
TRG 76.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.92%)
UNITY 25.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
WAVES 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.88%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
YOUW 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.24%)
BR100 4,350 Increased By 6.1 (0.14%)
BR30 15,418 Increased By 7.1 (0.05%)
KSE100 43,551 Increased By 28.6 (0.07%)
KSE30 16,657 Increased By 35.4 (0.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,340
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,523,590
18924hr
Sindh
574,549
Punjab
504,765
Balochistan
35,468
Islamabad
135,016
KPK
218,860
Will not allow anyone to make institutions controversial: Bilawal

  • PPP chairman says the country's institutions belong to people
BR Web Desk 26 Mar, 2022

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Saturday that Pakistan's institutions belong to the people, adding that "we will not allow anyone to make our institutions controversial for one person."

Addressing a public meeting in Parachinar, Bilawal said that the next elections will not be allowed to be made controversial.

Questioning Imran Khan's legitimacy as prime minister, he said that his election in 2018 was rather a "selection."

Voting on no-confidence motion against PM likely on April 4: Sheikh Rashid

"And after three years, after your hard work and struggle, if the selectors now feel that it is not their job to do the selection for such a position ... the people of the country welcome this."

PPP chairman said that his party never recognized PTI's government. "Imran Khan was not the prime minister of the Pakistani people but of someone else,” he said.

No-trust vote: Dissident lawmaker Deher vows support to PM

While accusing PM Imran of violating the Constitution, he said the premier doesn't want the rule of law in Pakistan.

"Imran wants all institutions to work like his Tiger Force," Bilawal claimed.

Imran Khan Opposition leader PPP chairman

