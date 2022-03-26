Will not allow anyone to make institutions controversial: Bilawal

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Saturday that Pakistan's institutions belong to the people, adding that "we will not allow anyone to make our institutions controversial for one person."

Addressing a public meeting in Parachinar, Bilawal said that the next elections will not be allowed to be made controversial.

Questioning Imran Khan's legitimacy as prime minister, he said that his election in 2018 was rather a "selection."

"And after three years, after your hard work and struggle, if the selectors now feel that it is not their job to do the selection for such a position ... the people of the country welcome this."

PPP chairman said that his party never recognized PTI's government. "Imran Khan was not the prime minister of the Pakistani people but of someone else,” he said.

While accusing PM Imran of violating the Constitution, he said the premier doesn't want the rule of law in Pakistan.

"Imran wants all institutions to work like his Tiger Force," Bilawal claimed.