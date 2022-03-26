Nawaz Sharif can come any time, Maryam tells party workers

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz Sharif has asked the party workers to get ready as Nawaz Sharif’s plane could be landed at the old airport in Lahore anytime.

While addressing the PML-N workers on Friday, she directed the PML-N cadres to actively join the long march starting from Saturday (today) at Model Town in a bid to save the nation from destruction.

The PML-N also finalised all necessary arrangement for its march titled “Eliminate Inflation”. Different committees have been constituted to look after the participants of the march. PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif has formed a special committee for the “Mehngai Makao March”.

Former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is head of the committee while Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry MNA has been appointed as the deputy convener of the six-member committee. The committee will be responsible for the arrangements, route and stage of the March in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

From PML-N Secretariat, the march will start at about 2pm. Both Maryam and Hamza will lead the participants. The PML-N has also made security arrangements for the participants.

As per programme released by the PML-N, Maryam Nawaz will address the participants of the march at different points including Shahdara and Muridke. The participants of the march will have an overnight stay at Gujranwala for which necessary arrangements have been finalised by Khurram Dastgir and other party leaders.

Addressing the workers, Maryam said Prime Minister Imran Khan claimed to have political cards but now his own party will remove him from power corridors, as more than two dozen MNAs have left him.

“Though Imran made claim daily that he has political cards but he (Imran) should remember now that no one will come to save him. His day of judgement is near and he (Imran) should not make any attempt to become a political martyr”, she said, adding: “Imran Khan is raising voices to others instead of people to save him but nobody would come to rescue him”.

Some time ago, PM Imran used to say that he will not give NRO but now he is demanding the NRO for himself and holding political rallies by using the government machinery, she said.

Addressing on the occasion, Hamza Shehbaz said they were not worried about the revenge of PM Imran to his family but for the masses who are facing huge burden of inflation. “Time has come for accountability; the country would face an irreparable loss, if Imran is not ousted”, he said.

