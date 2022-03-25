Opposition's no-confidence motion mere attempt to get NRO: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that the opposition's no-confidence motion is merely an attempt to blackmail the government to get National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO), adding that "it will be the biggest treason if he is to pardon them".

"NRO will never be given to them,” the premier said while addressing a gathering in Mansehra, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on the same day the motion was supposed to be tabled in the NA.

Khan said that he does not talk about religion in his speeches to gain support from people but because he truly believes in Islamic teachings.

“We struggled for the passage of a resolution in the United Nations to observe March 15 every year as a day against Islamophobia,” he said.

He congratulated the crowd by saying that the UN has decided that no one will be allowed to hurt the feelings of Muslims in the "name of freedom of expression."

He said the nation would bury the politics of loot, plunder, and subservience on March 27 in Islamabad. “Come out for sake of your children and next generations. Come out to tell the three stooges that the whole nation stood by the truth,” he told the charged gathering.

He said being the country’s future, the youth should choose between good and evil on March 27, referring to the PTI’s public meeting scheduled on the day at Parade Ground, Islamabad.

Meanwhile, the premier said that his government was giving maximum relief to the masses through Ehsaas Programme.

He said that Pakistan will no longer be a partner with anyone in conflict. “We want friendship with every country even India if it rolls back its August 5 decision. But we will never bow before anyone,” he added.

Accusing the opposition of being involved in horse-trading of lawmakers, the premier said that the joint opposition offered MNA Saleh Muhammad Rs200-250 million to vote against him.

Earlier today, the crucial 41st session of the National Assembly (NA) commenced for a brief period with Speaker Asad Qaiser in the chair but was adjourned to March 28 (Monday).

The session began amid heightened security in Islamabad, as the opposition and government came face-to-face after exchanging heated accusations for weeks.

The 15-point order of the day by the National Assembly Secretariat contained, among other agenda items, moving of the no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

It was reported earlier that the NA speaker was likely to adjourn proceedings of the House till Monday, March 28, after the recitation of the Fateha.

The political atmosphere in Islamabad has heated up in recent weeks with tensions raising fears of violence as both sides – the government and opposition – traded barbs and exchanged accusations. While the opposition is accusing Khan’s party of using violence to intimidate critics, the government keeps insisting that it has a "trump card" it will unveil before the no-confidence vote.

After the opposition submitted the no-confidence motion against the premier, the NA speaker summoned the session on March 25 (today). Under Article 54 of the Constitution, the speaker is required to summon a session of the National Assembly within 14 days after receiving a requisition from the opposition.

Since the opposition submitted the resolution signed by 152 members, on March 8, the session was required to be summoned by March 21.

However, the government argued that the session can be delayed if circumstances permit.