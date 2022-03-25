ANL 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.42%)
ASC 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.06%)
ASL 13.03 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.82%)
AVN 85.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.8%)
BOP 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.75%)
FFL 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
FNEL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.25%)
GGGL 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
GGL 14.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.97%)
GTECH 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 6.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.91%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
MLCF 34.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.78%)
PACE 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (4.17%)
PIBTL 6.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.61%)
PTC 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
SILK 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 29.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.27%)
TELE 10.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.55%)
TPL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
TPLP 18.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.66%)
TREET 30.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.17%)
TRG 75.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.61%)
UNITY 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.63%)
WAVES 13.59 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.18%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.95%)
YOUW 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.72%)
BR100 4,347 Increased By 2.9 (0.07%)
BR30 15,410 Decreased By -0.8 (-0.01%)
KSE100 43,522 Decreased By -0.8 (-0%)
KSE30 16,622 Decreased By -0.1 (-0%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,336
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,523,401
32924hr
Sindh
574,467
Punjab
504,697
Balochistan
35,467
Islamabad
135,006
KPK
218,838
Brecorder Logo
Mar 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Donald Trump sues Hillary Clinton over 2016 Russian collusion allegations

Reuters 25 Mar, 2022

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump on Thursday sued his rival in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, Hillary Clinton, and several other Democrats, alleging that they tried to rig that election by tying his campaign to Russia.

The lawsuit covers a long list of grievances the Republican former president repeatedly aired during his four years in the White House after beating Clinton, and comes as he continues to falsely claim that his 2020 election defeat by Democratic President Joe Biden was the result of widespread fraud.

“Acting in concert, the Defendants maliciously conspired to weave a false narrative that their Republican opponent, Donald J. Trump, was colluding with a hostile foreign sovereignty,” the former president alleged in a 108-page lawsuit filed in a federal court in Florida.

The suit alleges “racketeering” and a “conspiracy to commit injurious falsehood,” among other claims.

A Clinton representative did not respond to a request for comment.

The suit seeks compensatory and punitive damages. Trump said he was “forced to incur expenses in an amount to be determined at trial, but known to be in excess of twenty-four million dollars ($24,000,000) and continuing to accrue, in the form of defense costs, legal fees, and related expenses.”

Trump ‘guilty’ of felonies, says prosecutor who resigned: US media

Jeff Grell, a lawyer who specializes in racketeering cases, said Trump may have waited too long in bringing his racketeering claims. Civil racketeering claims are governed by a four-year statute of limitations, Grell said, but there is usually a big dispute about when that four-year period begins to run.

Grell said defendants may also argue various defenses, such as that Trump’s lawsuit ignores the immunity granted to government agents, the lawsuit doesn’t set forth a pattern of racketeering — which is required for liability — or the lawsuit seeks to chill the exercise of free speech.

Such defenses are usually resolved only after protracted litigation, Grell said.

The defendants in Trump’s lawsuit include Christopher Steele, a former British intelligence officer.

A dossier written by Steele, which was circulated to the FBI and media outlets before the November 2016 election, set out unproven assertions that Russia had embarrassing information about Trump and some of his Republican campaign’s advisers and that Moscow was working behind the scenes to defeat Clinton.

A 966-page report issued by a Republican-led U.S. Senate committee in 2020 concluded that Russia used Republican political operative Paul Manafort and the WikiLeaks website to try to help Trump win the 2016 election.

Manafort worked on Trump’s presidential campaign for five months in 2016.

Russia’s alleged election interference, which Moscow denies, sparked a two-year-long U.S. investigation headed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

In 2019, Mueller released an exhaustive report that detailed numerous links between the Russian government and the Trump campaign but did not charge any Trump associate with a criminal conspiracy.

Mueller said in his report that “the Russian government perceived it would benefit from a Trump presidency and worked to secure that outcome, and that the campaign expected it would benefit electorally from information stolen and released through Russian efforts.”

Donald Trump Hillary Clinton

Comments

1000 characters

Donald Trump sues Hillary Clinton over 2016 Russian collusion allegations

Will exercise all options to get voting done on no-confidence: opposition

SC stresses sanctity of constitution as tensions mount

Proposals made to attract Chinese investment

Pakistan Housing Finance Project: WB lists risks to $85m additional financing

Haq takes Pakistan to 136-2 at lunch in series-deciding Test

PM’s relief package, political uncertainty: Talks with IMF may continue to linger: Pasha

PSBA proposes massive changes in CGT regime

Chinese foreign minister to see Indian counterpart in surprise meeting

Lahore-based COLABS raises $3mn in early funding

Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill enjoys PM’s support

Read more stories