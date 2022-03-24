ANL 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.72%)
ASC 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
ASL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.03%)
AVN 86.50 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.43%)
BOP 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.8%)
FFL 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.6%)
FNEL 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
GGGL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.88%)
GGL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.55%)
GTECH 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.52%)
HUMNL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.03%)
KOSM 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
MLCF 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.75%)
PACE 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
PIBTL 6.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.71%)
PTC 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.87%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
SNGP 30.01 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.91%)
TELE 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.58%)
TPL 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.6%)
TPLP 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.06%)
TREET 30.77 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.81%)
TRG 76.85 Increased By ▲ 4.19 (5.77%)
UNITY 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.73%)
WAVES 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.65%)
YOUW 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
BR100 4,324 Increased By 37 (0.86%)
BR30 15,254 Increased By 235.2 (1.57%)
KSE100 43,538 Increased By 360.7 (0.84%)
KSE30 16,623 Increased By 152.7 (0.93%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,523,072
21024hr
Sindh
574,239
Punjab
504,639
Balochistan
35,460
Islamabad
135,003
KPK
218,819
Brecorder Logo
Mar 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Pakistan’s B2B startup Jugnu says it has raised $22.5mn

  • Series A round is led by MENA-based B2B startup Sary
BR Web Desk 24 Mar, 2022

Pakistan’s B2B ecommerce startup Jugnu, which connects small businesses with suppliers, has raised $22.5 million in the form of initial strategic investment from MENA-based Sary.

The round was led by Sary, with participation from Pakistani venture capital fund Sarmayacar and Pakistani digital technology company Systems Limited, read a statement issued by the company on Thursday.

The funding will be used to accelerate the development of Jugnu's B2B ecommerce ecosystem and strengthen the country's retail supply chain.

“Jugnu has focused on developing strong capabilities and moats in key markets during the last 18 months, leveraging our product-market fit to grow rapidly during this period," said Sharoon Saleem, co-founder and CEO. "This round of investment will enable us to expand our team, ramp up our technological platform, expand product offerings and extend our geographical footprint."

Pakistan is home to over a million small-scale grocery shops (kiryana stores) that lack access to convenient inventory procurement, according to the company.

“Over two-thirds of the retail stores are never serviced directly by any organised distribution channel,” said Jugnu.

Founded in 2019, the startup currently covers a customer base of over 30,000 kiryanas across Lahore, Rawalpind and, Islamabad, with expansion to other major cities underway.

Commenting on the investment, Mohammed AlDossary, Co-Founder and CEO of Sary, said: “In a relatively short period of time, Jugnu is rapidly positioning itself as the platform of choice for kiryanas across Pakistan’s cities, demonstrating strong traction amongst its customers. As they continue to realise the market opportunity Pakistan brings, I look forward to working closely with Jugnu’s leadership to unlock the possibilities of local trade, bridging efficiency gaps in MENAP and beyond.

The strategic investment and alliance with Sary allows Jugnu to consolidate in the B2B space in MENAP."

Karachi-based Bazaar Technologies raises $30mn in Series A round

Speaking about the alliance with Sary, Saleem said: “Our new alliance with Sary will be a great boost for Jugnu. We’ve established a foothold in our existing operating cities with a rapidly growing customer base, and Sary will help us accelerate the development of our platform to connect producers and businesses.”

Pakistan's startups have been on a fund-raising spree in recent times, grabbing the interest of both local and international investors.

Just days ago, Bazaar Technologies, a Karachi-based B2B ecommerce platform, announced it had secured $70 million in funding.

The country attracted a record amount of investment in 2021 with 81 deals, securing roughly $350 million, according to Invest2Innovate (i2i). The amount raised is more than 5x of what was raised in 2020 i.e. $65 million.

Pakistan's startups in 2021: $350mn raised across 81 deals

Ecommerce Startups MENA retail B2B MENAP Pakistan startup Jugnu Sary

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan’s B2B startup Jugnu says it has raised $22.5mn

Early elections a possibility in Pakistan, Sheikh Rashid tells dissident PTI MNAs

IMF 7th Review: negotiations going as planned, says Ministry of Finance

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on first visit to Afghanistan

Oil prices see-saw amid hopes of Iran deal, supply woes linger

Putin made ‘big mistake’ invading Ukraine: NATO chief

TPL REIT secures Rs18.35bn in funding round

Deals on the cards during PM’s UAE visit

Khawaja cracks century, Smith reaches 8,000 runs as Australia dominate

Turkey regrets Taliban move to keep high schools closed to girls

Read more stories