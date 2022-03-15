ANL 11.58 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.12%)
ASC 10.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
ASL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
AVN 86.50 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.04%)
BOP 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.32%)
CNERGY 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
FFL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
FNEL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.61%)
GGGL 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (6.48%)
GGL 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.38%)
GTECH 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.6%)
HUMNL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
KEL 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.98%)
KOSM 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.82%)
MLCF 33.51 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.85%)
PACE 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
PIBTL 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.82%)
PRL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.17%)
PTC 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.79%)
SILK 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.54 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.07%)
TELE 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.96%)
TPL 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.2%)
TPLP 23.25 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (7.09%)
TREET 30.80 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.74%)
TRG 75.52 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.71%)
UNITY 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
WAVES 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.95%)
WTL 1.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
BR100 4,325 Increased By 28.1 (0.65%)
BR30 15,319 Increased By 190.2 (1.26%)
KSE100 43,452 Increased By 85.5 (0.2%)
KSE30 16,850 Increased By 29.1 (0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,313
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,519,627
47324hr
Sindh
572,297
Punjab
503,939
Balochistan
35,442
Islamabad
134,859
KPK
218,268
Brecorder Logo
Mar 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Karachi-based Bazaar secures $70mn in Series B round

  • The startup wants to expand its operations into more cities and launch new products
BR Web Desk 15 Mar, 2022

Karachi-based Bazaar Technologies, a business-to-business ecommerce platform, on Tuesday announced that it has secured $70 million in Series B funding.

The startup, which offers digital products to help merchants grow their businesses, intends to use the funds to expand its operations into more cities across Pakistan, scale up its product offering and launch new products.

The funding round was led by Dragoneer Investment Group and Tiger Global, the startup announced on Twitter. The round also included investors i.e. Indus Valley Capital, Defy.vc, Acrew Capital, Wavemaker Partners, B&Y Venture Partners, and Zayn Capital.

The latest financing comes after the Karachi-based ecommerce platform in August last year announced that it has secured $30 million in Series A financing. The round was led by US-based VC Defy Partners and Singapore-based Wavemaker Partners.

Karachi-based Bazaar Technologies raises $30mn in Series A round

This brings the total funding attracted by Bazaar Technologies to over $100 mllion.

Bazaar is a B2B ecommerce platform serving small merchants in Pakistan, catering to over 1 million merchants and, as per the company’s website, has a reach in over 500 towns across the country and a catalogue of over 200 brands.

“The goal is to keep building for Pakistan,” said Saad Jangda, co-founder of Bazaar, in an interview with TechCrunch.

“We want to cover more than 100 urban and rural centres across the country and build the largest network in the country so that we can move any category of goods from point A to B whenever and wherever is needed,” he added.

Meanwhile, fellow co-founder Hamza Jawaid in a series of tweets expressed jubilation over his company’s recent feat.

“Super excited and humbled to welcome Tiger Global Global Management and Dragoneer Investment Group to the journey and to Pakistan,” said Jawaid.

He said that the latest funding is “another sign that we can and we will build meaningful, investable businesses in Pakistan to truly put the country on the map of leading global tech ecosystems”.

“With this vote of confidence, the support of our community, our customers and more importantly the drive and unyielding efforts of our team at Bazaar, we are only just getting started,” he added.

Ecommerce platforms have generated much interest from investors. Last year, Airlift announced it has secured $85 million in the largest Series B financing in Pakistan’s startup history.

Pakistan Startups airlift Bazaar Series B funding startup pakistan Bazaar Technologies

Comments

1000 characters

Karachi-based Bazaar secures $70mn in Series B round

Rs8.2bn Ramazan package: ECC urged to widen scope

ECC nod sought for 15 debt rescheduling agreements

‘I’m not worried at all,’ insists PM

PPP, MQM-P reach ‘understanding’

Oil tumbles to 2-week low on Ukraine talks, fears over China demand

There’s no cut-off date for ongoing discussion: IMF official

India court upholds Karnataka state's ban on hijab in class

Sullivan meets China’s Yang

Financial accounts, sources of investments: Commissioners AEOI Zones to obtain info about NRPs

Read more stories