ANL 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.72%)
ASC 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
ASL 12.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.41%)
AVN 86.30 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.19%)
BOP 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
CNERGY 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
FFL 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.74%)
FNEL 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.41%)
GGGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.39%)
GGL 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.4%)
GTECH 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.38%)
HUMNL 6.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.03%)
KOSM 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
MLCF 34.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.17%)
PACE 3.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.97%)
PIBTL 6.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 11.31 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.35%)
PTC 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
SNGP 29.91 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.57%)
TELE 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.48%)
TPL 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TPLP 18.19 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.28%)
TREET 30.84 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.04%)
TRG 76.95 Increased By ▲ 4.29 (5.9%)
UNITY 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.14%)
WAVES 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.65%)
YOUW 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
BR100 4,324 Increased By 37 (0.86%)
BR30 15,254 Increased By 235.2 (1.57%)
KSE100 43,551 Increased By 374.4 (0.87%)
KSE30 16,630 Increased By 160 (0.97%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,523,072
21024hr
Sindh
574,239
Punjab
504,639
Balochistan
35,460
Islamabad
135,003
KPK
218,819
UBS and Credit Suisse make further progress in emergency plans

Reuters 24 Mar, 2022

ZURICH: UBS and Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) have made further progress in how they would stabilise and restructure themselves in a financial crisis, Swiss financial watchdog FINMA said on Thursday.

Big Swiss banks must demonstrate how they would right themselves in the event of an emergency, or how they can be restructured or liquidated without obstacles while maintaining their systemically important functions in Switzerland.

“FINMA sees further progress in the global resolvability of the large Swiss banks Credit Suisse and UBS,” the watchdog said in a statement. “They significantly reduced obstacles to the implementation of the resolution strategy.”

Scandal-hit Credit Suisse shakes up board with Schwan exit

FINMA also approved the recovery plans of both large banks again.

“FINMA also continues to view the Swiss emergency plans of Credit Suisse and UBS as effective,” it said.

Resolvability means creating the conditions for successfully restructuring a systemically important bank in a crisis, or allowing it to exit the market by way of bankruptcy, without jeopardising financial stability.

This is part of Switzerland’s so-called Too Big to Fail rules, aimed at reducing risks to the financial system and avoiding the need for taxpayer-funded bailouts.

FINMA said the emergency plans of the other domestically important banks - PostFinance (PFAG.UL), Raiffeisen (RFSHW.UL) and Zuercher Kantonbank (ZKB.UL) were still not ready.

“None of the banks has reserved sufficient loss-absorbing funds for them to be recapitalised and their operations continued in a crisis,” FINMA said.

