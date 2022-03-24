ANL 11.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.97%)
ASL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
AVN 84.45 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.99%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
FFL 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.92%)
GGGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
GGL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
GTECH 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.36%)
KOSM 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.33%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.66%)
PTC 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SNGP 29.74 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.37%)
TELE 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.44%)
TPL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.62%)
TPLP 17.96 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.76%)
TREET 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.8%)
TRG 72.66 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.48%)
UNITY 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
WAVES 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.9%)
YOUW 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
BR100 4,287 Decreased By -9.7 (-0.23%)
BR30 15,019 Increased By 123.1 (0.83%)
KSE100 43,177 Decreased By -53.2 (-0.12%)
KSE30 16,470 Decreased By -24.2 (-0.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,862
44324hr
Sindh
574,157
Punjab
504,577
Balochistan
35,460
Islamabad
134,991
KPK
218,777
Govt team conveys PM’s ‘message’ to MQM-P

Recorder Report 24 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: In a last ditch effort to woo an unruly ally – Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) – a government delegation Wednesday conveyed the message of Prime Minister Imran Khan, seeking its support in the upcoming vote of no-confidence motion against him.

The government delegation comprising Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, defence minister Pervez Khattak and planning and development minister Asad Umar, according to sources, said the MQM-P leadership was told “it is Imran Khan vs the corrupt trio [Zardari, Shehbaz Sharif, and Maulana Fazlur Rehman] who have damaged the country to the point of no return.”

They said that the MQM-P leadership was assured “all their genuine demands with regard to Karachi” would be addressed as the prime minister himself is concerned about the issues confronting the port city.

No-trust motion against PM: Fazl reaches out to govt ally MQM ahead of vote

The MQM-P leadership was of the view that nothing has been done for Karachi despite commitments by the prime minister.

They also said that deputy convener MQM-P Wasim Akhtar made many complaints against the prime minister, saying the party opted to be part of PTI-led coalition government with a hope to serve the people of the city, but nothing has been done despite passage of three and a half years.

The sources said that the government team reiterated that the city is close to the heart of the prime minister, and “it is a guarantee that all-out efforts” would be made to transform the city which has been turned into a “filth” due to poor governance of Zardari-led PPP into a modern city of Jinnah.

The MQM delegation includes Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Wasim Akhtar and Aminul Haq, Khawaja Izhar ul Hassan and Javed Hanif.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Asad Qaiser Shehbaz Sharif Maulana Fazlur Rehman Imran Khan MQMP

