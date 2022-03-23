No-trust motion against PM: Fazl reaches out to govt ally MQM ahead of vote

KARACHI: Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam -Fazl, Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman on Tuesday asked his followers to take part for a long march towards Islamabad in a huge number in a bid to get rid of “mire of problems”.

In a video message to his party officials and workers on his return to Islamabad from Karachi, he invited his party followers to make it sure to reach the capital city for their political rally on March 25, saying the opposition parties including the JUI-F are ready to travel to Islamabad from the metropolis.

“Once again I am appealing to the party officials to leave no stone unturned in making our long march successful against the ‘incompetent rulers’. In the past, we have held 14 exemplary million marches across the country,” he said.

The JUI-F is going to repeat its history, he asserted, saying that it is the party struggling for the public rights. “The JUI-F is the voice of public political rights which is indebted to the workers of the JUI-F.”

He called upon his party members and supporters to keep their emotions up for the march.

He said that his party workers were dragged from the parliament lodges and tortured and arrested by the state. However, he thanked his party workers for “jamming” the entire country during a protest on his call. “The way previously the JUI-F workers upheld our honour, the party’s pride and manifesto, I am strongly hopeful that they will leave no shortcomings ahead, as well”.

He also met with the MQM officials to invite their party to join the opposition in the National Assembly to help succeed the no-confidence move against Prime Minister, Imran Khan.

Maulana told reporters that there is unanimity between the MQM leadership and his party on no-confidence move. “MQM may take two days to announce it to join the opposition finally. We are in talks with the PTI’s government allies, on the move, he said. “We want to emancipate the nation,” from the incumbent federal government.

