ANL 11.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.97%)
ASL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
AVN 84.45 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.99%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
FFL 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.92%)
GGGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
GGL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
GTECH 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.36%)
KOSM 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.33%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.66%)
PTC 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SNGP 29.74 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.37%)
TELE 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.44%)
TPL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.62%)
TPLP 17.96 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.76%)
TREET 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.8%)
TRG 72.66 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.48%)
UNITY 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
WAVES 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.9%)
YOUW 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
BR100 4,287 Decreased By -9.7 (-0.23%)
BR30 15,019 Increased By 123.1 (0.83%)
KSE100 43,177 Decreased By -53.2 (-0.12%)
KSE30 16,470 Decreased By -24.2 (-0.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,419
22824hr
Sindh
573,850
Punjab
504,507
Balochistan
35,459
Islamabad
134,973
KPK
218,736
Brecorder Logo
Mar 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

No-trust motion against PM: Fazl reaches out to govt ally MQM ahead of vote

Recorder Report 23 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam -Fazl, Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman on Tuesday asked his followers to take part for a long march towards Islamabad in a huge number in a bid to get rid of “mire of problems”.

In a video message to his party officials and workers on his return to Islamabad from Karachi, he invited his party followers to make it sure to reach the capital city for their political rally on March 25, saying the opposition parties including the JUI-F are ready to travel to Islamabad from the metropolis.

“Once again I am appealing to the party officials to leave no stone unturned in making our long march successful against the ‘incompetent rulers’. In the past, we have held 14 exemplary million marches across the country,” he said.

The JUI-F is going to repeat its history, he asserted, saying that it is the party struggling for the public rights. “The JUI-F is the voice of public political rights which is indebted to the workers of the JUI-F.”

He called upon his party members and supporters to keep their emotions up for the march.

He said that his party workers were dragged from the parliament lodges and tortured and arrested by the state. However, he thanked his party workers for “jamming” the entire country during a protest on his call. “The way previously the JUI-F workers upheld our honour, the party’s pride and manifesto, I am strongly hopeful that they will leave no shortcomings ahead, as well”.

He also met with the MQM officials to invite their party to join the opposition in the National Assembly to help succeed the no-confidence move against Prime Minister, Imran Khan.

Maulana told reporters that there is unanimity between the MQM leadership and his party on no-confidence move. “MQM may take two days to announce it to join the opposition finally. We are in talks with the PTI’s government allies, on the move, he said. “We want to emancipate the nation,” from the incumbent federal government.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

MQM PDM JUIF Maulana Fazalur Rehman PTI govt No trust motion against PM

Comments

1000 characters

No-trust motion against PM: Fazl reaches out to govt ally MQM ahead of vote

OIC-FMs’ moot reminded: We’ve failed Kashmiris, as well as Palestinians!

PM, Saudi FM discuss matters of mutual interest

Challenges and conflicts: Muslim Ummah urged to forge collective response

Pakistan Day today

GST on seeds likely to be removed

FBR willing to consider ‘slashing’ audit period by half

H1 tax refund payments down 29.4pc YoY

EPQL wants gas allocation from Kandhkot field

Tender offer issued: UAE investor seeks to acquire 51pc stake of Summit Bank

Breach of code of conduct: ECP slaps fine on PM, other PTI leaders

Read more stories