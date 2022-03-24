ANL 11.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Mar 24, 2022
Administrator Karachi pays homage to Quaid

Recorder Report 24 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi, Sindh governments Spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said that Pakistan Day is of historical significance and in fact this day is to renew our commitment with our beloved country.

“Everyone has to contribute for the protection, service, development and prosperity of our homeland. The future of Pakistan is bright because this country was founded on ideology,” the Administrator expressed these views on the occasion of Pakistan Day while laying floral wreath on Mazar-e-Quaid on behalf of the people of Karachi.

Municipal Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi and department heads of KMC were also present

The Administrator, while writing his impressions in the guest book, wrote that on this day and every day to come, I would like to thank all the workers of Quaid-e-Azam and Tehreek-e-Pakistan for their sacrifices and efforts.

Talking to media, Administrator said: “We all need to come together to address the damage that the PTI has done to this country and nation in last three and a half years. Serious political parties are formulating their strategies and are in the process of negotiating with all political parties,” he added. In response to a question, the Administrator i said that MQM is a political party and have members in National and Provincial Assemblies. “We respect the mandate of all political parties including MQM,” he said, and added that the PPP and its leaders are ready to make any sacrifice for the sake of the city, the country and democracy

“The MQM wants implementation of Article 140-A of the Constitution. If we were against it, we would have appealed to the Supreme Court to reconsider the decision in but we did not do that. It means that PPP wants a strong, balanced local government system,” said Barrister Murtaza Wahab.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Administrator Karachi pays homage to Quaid

