Black box of crashed China Eastern jet recovered

WUZHOU, (China): A black box from the crashed China Eastern airliner was recovered on Wednesday as investigators try to determine what made the jet carrying 132 passengers nosedive into a mountainside in southern China.

The cause of the disaster has mystified aviation authorities who have scoured rugged terrain for clues, finding no survivors from what is almost certain to be China’s deadliest plane crash in nearly 30 years.

A flight recorder was found from China Eastern flight MU5735 on Wednesday, Liu Lusong, a spokesman for China’s aviation authority, told reporters.

State media later said it was badly damaged.

The stricken jet, a Boeing 737-800, was equipped with two flight recorders: one in the rear passenger cabin tracking flight data, and the other a cockpit voice recorder.

“At present, it is unclear whether it is a data recorder or a cockpit voice recorder” that has been found, said Mao Yanfeng, an official at the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), according to state media.

Officials have refrained from declaring all of the passengers dead despite the pulverised mass of twisted metal and charred belongings that recovery teams found on the mountainside.

State TV showed rescuers recovering the bright orange box and placing it in a clear plastic bag.

On Wednesday afternoon AFP reporters saw a small crowd of people guided by officials across the police cordon that marks entry to the site, huddled under umbrellas in the driving rain.

One middle-aged man later confirmed that he was the relative of someone on the flight, and asked the media not to crowd around him.

Rescue work is ongoing across the huge 45,200 square metre crash zone, officials said at a press conference Wednesday.

Orange-clad rescuers have been using dogs, drones and scanners to scour the debris scattered across the mountainside.

The Boeing 737-800 plane went down near Wuzhou in southern China on Monday afternoon after losing contact with air traffic control.

Up until that point, communication with ground staff had been normal, state media reported.

Sharp drop

Flight tracking website FlightRadar24 showed the jet sharply dropped from an altitude of 29,100 to 7,850 feet (about 8,900 to 2,400 metres) in just over a minute.

After a brief upswing, it dropped again to 3,225 feet, the tracker said.

Communication with the plane and crew had been normal

The captain had more than 6,700 hours of flight experience and the first co-pilot had more than 31,000 hours of flight time, according to officials at Wednesday’s press conference.

There was a second co-pilot on board, with more than 550 hours of flight time. They were all in good health with no known personal problems.

Rescuers were forced to pause the search on Wednesday as rains raised risks to teams working in the zone, where a large pit had been bored out by the impact of the aircraft.

A reporter for state broadcaster CCTV given access to the crash area said there were risks of “small-scale landslides” as rain had destabilised the steep slopes.

President Xi Jinping was swift to order a probe into the crash, dispatching senior Communist Party officials to the scene, including close aide Vice Premier Liu He.

The CAAC said it would conduct a two-week safety inspection across the industry.

Authorities have sealed off access to the crash site and blocked foreign media from speaking to the distraught relatives who have gathered in Wuzhou.

China Eastern said the crashed plane, which was nearly seven years old, had met all airworthiness requirements pre-flight.

Aviation authorities said more painstaking evidence gathering was needed before coming to any conclusions.