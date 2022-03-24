ANL 11.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.97%)
ASL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
AVN 84.45 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.99%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
FFL 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.92%)
GGGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
GGL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
GTECH 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.36%)
KOSM 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.33%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.66%)
PTC 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SNGP 29.74 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.37%)
TELE 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.44%)
TPL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.62%)
TPLP 17.96 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.76%)
TREET 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.8%)
TRG 72.66 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.48%)
UNITY 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
WAVES 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.9%)
YOUW 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
BR100 4,287 Decreased By -9.7 (-0.23%)
BR30 15,019 Increased By 123.1 (0.83%)
KSE100 43,177 Decreased By -53.2 (-0.12%)
KSE30 16,470 Decreased By -24.2 (-0.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,862
44324hr
Sindh
574,157
Punjab
504,577
Balochistan
35,460
Islamabad
134,991
KPK
218,777
Gulf stocks end higher, Aramco down after trading ex-dividend

Reuters 24 Mar, 2022

DUBAI: Middle East stock markets ended higher on Wednesday, mirroring global mood as investors diverted their attention toward stocks amid a selloff in bond markets.

Oil prices rose as Russian and Kazakh crude exports via the CPC pipeline were disrupted due to damage from storms. U.S. President Joe Biden is set to announce more Russian sanctions when he meets with European leaders on Thursday in Brussels, while European Union member countries remain split on whether to ban imports of Russian crude and oil products. Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gained 0.5%.

State-run Saudi Aramco ended down 1.2% while Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies dropped 1.3% after both stocks began trading ex-dividend.

Abu Dhabi’s index reversed early losses to end nearly 1% higher.

International Holding Co, the most valuable listed firm in Abu Dhabi, ended 0.7% lower after the company said it recommended to not distribute a dividend for 2021.

Dubai’s main share index rose 0.4%, boosted by index heavyweights Emaar Properties and Emirates Integrated Telecommunic-ations Company.

Shares of Shuaa Capital ended up 2.7%, after the company said it would launch a $250 million regional venture debt fund.

The Qatari index reversed course to close nearly 1% up, gaining for a third consecutive session. Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index rose 0.7%, ending higher for a seventh straight session.

“The Egyptian stock market recorded price corrections after this week’s sharp increases,” said Farah Mourad, Senior Market Analyst of XTB MENA.

