'Will give a big surprise to opposition,' PM Imran says ahead of no-confidence vote

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that he will give a "big surprise to the opposition" ahead of the no-confidence vote against him.

The premier made these remarks while speaking to a group of journalists in Islamabad.

Khan said that he would emerge victorious in the “no-confidence match,” adding that the opposition would be shocked over the loss of their votes in support of the no-confidence motion.

"The opposition has already shown all their cards," he said, adding that they are in for a big surprise.

To a question, PM said: "Should I give up under the pressure of thieves even before the fight is over?"

"It may be someone's misconception that I will sit at home," he remarked.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will hold a historic gathering in Islamabad on March 27.

Calling the armed forces the “most precious asset” of the country, he said Pakistan would have been disintegrated into three parts had it not been for the Army.

Underlining the significance of the military for the country, he stressed that "no one should malign the institution for the sake of politics."

He called PDM chief Fazlur Rehman “12th man of the politics,” adding that his days are numbered.

Criticising the opposition parties, the premier said their politics was all about "concealing their theft".

PM Imran also revealed that he had met estranged PML-N leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, saying that both had an association that went back 40 years.

The prime minister's remarks have come days before the initiation of proceedings on the joint opposition's no-confidence against him.

National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser has convened the session of the lower house on the opposition’s no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan on March 25.

The session will convene at 11 am on Friday and will be the 41st session of the current National Assembly.

Under Article 54 of the Constitution, the speaker is required to summon a session of the National Assembly within 14 days after receiving a requisition from the opposition.

Since the opposition submitted it on March 8, the session was required to be summoned by March 21.

However, the government has argued that the session can be delayed if circumstances permit.

Commenting on the issue, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said earlier that Speaker NA had the right to delay the vote on the no-confidence motion against PM Imran if circumstances allowed it, adding that there are "many rulings" in this regard.

Rashid further said that if the motion is tabled on March 25 then the voting is likely to take place on March 31 or April 1.