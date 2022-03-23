ANL 11.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.97%)
ASL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
AVN 84.45 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.99%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
FFL 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.92%)
GGGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
GGL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
GTECH 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.36%)
KOSM 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.33%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.66%)
PTC 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SNGP 29.74 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.37%)
TELE 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.44%)
TPL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.62%)
TPLP 17.96 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.76%)
TREET 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.8%)
TRG 72.66 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.48%)
UNITY 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
WAVES 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.9%)
YOUW 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
BR100 4,287 Decreased By -9.7 (-0.23%)
BR30 15,019 Increased By 123.1 (0.83%)
KSE100 43,177 Decreased By -53.2 (-0.12%)
KSE30 16,470 Decreased By -24.2 (-0.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,419
22824hr
Sindh
573,850
Punjab
504,507
Balochistan
35,459
Islamabad
134,973
KPK
218,736
Brecorder Logo
Mar 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Biden says India ‘shaky’ in acting against Russia

Reuters 23 Mar, 2022

NEW DELHI: US President Joe Biden has said only India among the Quad group of countries was “somewhat shaky” in acting against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, as India tries to balance its ties with Russia and the West.

While the other Quad countries - the United States, Japan and Australia - have sanctioned Russian entities or people, India has not imposed sanctions on its biggest supplier of military hardware.

India has urged an end to the violence in Ukraine but has not condemned its old Cold War ally for the invasion.

“In response to his aggression, we have presented a united front throughout the NATO and in the Pacific,” Biden told a business forum on Monday, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“The Quad - with the possible exception of India being somewhat shaky on some of these - but Japan has been extremely strong, so is Australia in terms of dealing with Putin’s aggression.”

Putin says Russia is carrying out “a special military operation” to stop the Ukrainian government from committing “genocide” - an accusation the West calls a baseless fabrication.

After a virtual summit between the Australian and Indian prime ministers on Monday, India’s foreign ministry said Australia understood India’s position on Ukraine, which “reflected our own situation, our own considerations”.

Even though India has grown close to the United States in recent years, it still depends on Russia for a continuous supply of arms and ammunition amid a Himalayan border standoff with China and perennial tension with Pakistan.

India is also considering buying more Russian oil at a discount, with two Indian state companies recently ordering 5 million barrels. Indian analysts and government officials point out that European countries are buying fuel from Russia, while publicly criticising Moscow.

Victoria Nuland, a U.S. Under Secretary of State who met India’s foreign secretary on Monday, told Indian broadcaster NDTV that the United States had not asked partners like India to suddenly stop energy purchases from Russia.

“We have made clear in our conversation that we understand that’s not something that you can cut off immediately, in the same way that we’ve been clear with our European allies who are still too dependent on Russian energy that we understand that they will have to evolve away from it as well,” she said in an interview broadcast on Tuesday.

“But what we do want to do is work together to find alternative sources over time. And that’s what we hope to do with India, whether it’s with regard to the security relationship, the energy relationship, etc.”

She also said Washington could help New Delhi source Soviet-era defence equipment from outside Russia.

“We have been supporting the sourcing of security needs for Ukraine, along with our allies and partners, from around the world, including some Soviet-era equipment,” Nuland said.

“And those are the kinds of things that we can do with India as it continues to evolve its position.”

India Vladimir Putin Joe Biden NATO Ukraine invasion

Comments

1000 characters

Biden says India ‘shaky’ in acting against Russia

OIC-FMs’ moot reminded: We’ve failed Kashmiris, as well as Palestinians!

PM, Saudi FM discuss matters of mutual interest

Challenges and conflicts: Muslim Ummah urged to forge collective response

Pakistan Day today

GST on seeds likely to be removed

FBR willing to consider ‘slashing’ audit period by half

H1 tax refund payments down 29.4pc YoY

EPQL wants gas allocation from Kandhkot field

Tender offer issued: UAE investor seeks to acquire 51pc stake of Summit Bank

Breach of code of conduct: ECP slaps fine on PM, other PTI leaders

Read more stories