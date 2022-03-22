ANL 11.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.97%)
ASL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
AVN 84.45 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.99%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
FFL 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.92%)
GGGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
GGL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
GTECH 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.36%)
KOSM 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.33%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.66%)
PTC 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SNGP 29.74 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.37%)
TELE 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.44%)
TPL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.62%)
TPLP 17.96 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.76%)
TREET 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.8%)
TRG 72.66 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.48%)
UNITY 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
WAVES 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.9%)
YOUW 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
BR100 4,287 Decreased By -9.7 (-0.23%)
BR30 15,019 Increased By 123.1 (0.83%)
KSE100 43,177 Decreased By -53.2 (-0.12%)
KSE30 16,470 Decreased By -24.2 (-0.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,419
22824hr
Sindh
573,850
Punjab
504,507
Balochistan
35,459
Islamabad
134,973
KPK
218,736
Pakistan

CJP forms five-member bench on presidential reference seeking opinion on Article 63-A

  • Supreme Court will hear the case on March 24
BR Web Desk 22 Mar, 2022

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial will head the five-member larger bench comprised by the Supreme Court to hear the presidential reference filed by the government, which sought its opinion on Article 63-A of the Constitution, related to parliamentarians being disqualified on grounds of defection.

The five-member bench will also include Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Munib Akhtar, and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokel.

The bench will also take up the Supreme Court Bar Association's (SCBA) petition requesting the SC to direct all state functionaries to act strictly in accordance with the Constitution and the law, and ask them to restrain from acting in any manner detrimental to and unwarranted by the Constitution.

Article 63-A: SC decides to form larger bench

According to the supplementary cause list, the hearing for the presidential reference and the SCBA's petition would be held at 1 pm on Thursday (March 24).

The SC has issued notices to four major political parties lawyers, Islamabad inspector general of police, interior secretary, and president of the SCBA in the case pertaining to the no-confidence vote in the National Assembly against PM Imran.

On Monday, a two-member bench of the top court decided to form a larger bench to hear the presidential reference filed by the government.

Earlier, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government submitted a presidential reference in the top court. The reference was submitted by Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Jawed Khan on behalf of President Arif Alvi, which was heard by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Munib Akhtar.

Last week, the government had decided to file a reference in SC to seek an interpretation of Article 63-A after several PTI lawmakers came out in the open saying they would vote on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Supreme Court Article 63A Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP)

