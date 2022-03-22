ANL 11.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 10.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.77%)
ASL 12.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
AVN 84.25 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (2.74%)
BOP 6.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.78%)
FFL 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.92%)
GGGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
GGL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
GTECH 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.35%)
KOSM 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
MLCF 34.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.89%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PRL 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.84%)
PTC 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SNGP 29.66 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
TELE 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.34%)
TPL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.9%)
TPLP 17.82 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.95%)
TREET 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.7%)
TRG 71.92 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.44%)
UNITY 23.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WAVES 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
YOUW 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
BR100 4,285 Decreased By -11.6 (-0.27%)
BR30 15,020 Increased By 123.4 (0.83%)
KSE100 43,174 Decreased By -56.6 (-0.13%)
KSE30 16,468 Decreased By -26 (-0.16%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,419
22824hr
Sindh
573,850
Punjab
504,507
Balochistan
35,459
Islamabad
134,973
KPK
218,736
Brecorder Logo
Mar 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Broadsheet CEO’s revelations expose politically inspired ‘witch-hunt’ of Nawaz Sharif: Shehbaz

  • PML-N president says corruption allegations were made to keep Nawaz out of public life
BR Web Desk 22 Mar, 2022

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif said that revelations made by the CEO of asset recovery firm Broadsheet prove there was a “witch-hunt” against Nawaz Sharif and his family by the Musharraf government and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

“Corruption allegations were made to keep him out of public life,” the tweet claimed.

The statement by the PML-N president comes after the CEO of Broadsheet Kaveh Moussavi apologised for allegations of corruption against the Sharif family. His firm was contracted by General Musharraf to probe political opponents.

In an interview, he said his firm found a lot of plundered wealth linked to others in the country but “I can categorically state after virtually 21 years of investigation that not one rupee was related to Mr Nawaz Sharif or any member of his family. If anyone says otherwise they are lying”.

UK asset recovery firm says Nawaz Sharif offered bribe to stop investigation of his offshore assets

“I have no hesitation in issuing an apology to the former prime minister for my being party to a scam and scandalous nonsense masquerading as the National Accountability Bureau. NAB is a fraud through and through,” he said in an interview to a private news channel.

Last year, Moussavi had claimed that Nawaz offered his firm a bribe to stop a probe against his offshore assets.

He also revealed that in 2012, a person claiming to be the nephew of Sharif had offered him a deal, which his firm had refused because it did not negotiate with “crooks”.

He also said that the firm did not pursue a case related to apartments in London as a Pakistani accountability court had already ruled that the property was bought by the Sharif family from ‘ill-gotten’ money.

However, he said, if the Pakistani government asked, his firm was ready to probe the sources through which the Sharif family purchased the Avenfield apartments.

Shehbaz Sharif Nawaz Sharif Kaveh Moussavi Broadsheet

Comments

1000 characters

Broadsheet CEO’s revelations expose politically inspired ‘witch-hunt’ of Nawaz Sharif: Shehbaz

ADB approves $300mn loan for Pakistan’s capital market development

Reko Diq project to boost Balochistan economy, generate $100bn over its lifespan, says Tarin

IMF too endorsing ‘economy is on the right path’: PM

China appears to be concerned at evolving situation

Oil extends rally as EU members weigh Russian ban, Houthis target Saudi

Biden calls India 'shaky' in Russia confrontation

‘Legitimate’ discount in coal prices: Chinese plants asked to pass on benefit to consumers

No country met WHO air quality standards in 2021

Mohmand Dam Project: $180m accords inked with IsDB

Read more stories