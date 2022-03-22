Broadsheet CEO’s revelations expose politically inspired ‘witch-hunt’ of Nawaz Sharif: Shehbaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif said that revelations made by the CEO of asset recovery firm Broadsheet prove there was a “witch-hunt” against Nawaz Sharif and his family by the Musharraf government and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

“Corruption allegations were made to keep him out of public life,” the tweet claimed.

The statement by the PML-N president comes after the CEO of Broadsheet Kaveh Moussavi apologised for allegations of corruption against the Sharif family. His firm was contracted by General Musharraf to probe political opponents.

In an interview, he said his firm found a lot of plundered wealth linked to others in the country but “I can categorically state after virtually 21 years of investigation that not one rupee was related to Mr Nawaz Sharif or any member of his family. If anyone says otherwise they are lying”.

UK asset recovery firm says Nawaz Sharif offered bribe to stop investigation of his offshore assets

“I have no hesitation in issuing an apology to the former prime minister for my being party to a scam and scandalous nonsense masquerading as the National Accountability Bureau. NAB is a fraud through and through,” he said in an interview to a private news channel.

Last year, Moussavi had claimed that Nawaz offered his firm a bribe to stop a probe against his offshore assets.

He also revealed that in 2012, a person claiming to be the nephew of Sharif had offered him a deal, which his firm had refused because it did not negotiate with “crooks”.

He also said that the firm did not pursue a case related to apartments in London as a Pakistani accountability court had already ruled that the property was bought by the Sharif family from ‘ill-gotten’ money.

However, he said, if the Pakistani government asked, his firm was ready to probe the sources through which the Sharif family purchased the Avenfield apartments.