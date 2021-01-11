UK asset recovery firm says Nawaz Sharif offered bribe to stop investigation of his offshore assets

The owner of international asset recovery firm Broadsheet LLC has claimed that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif offered his firm a bribe to stop probe against his offshore assets.

Based in the Isle of Man, the Broadsheet LLC was hired by the National Accountability Burea (NAB) during Pervez Musharraf's regime to trace hidden assets of 200 Pakistanis in foreign countries. These also included Nawaz and former president Asif Zardari

Broadsheet owner Kaveh Moussavi has also rejected Nawaz's claim that Broadsheet had given clean chit to his family in corruption cases. Moussavi told a UK-based web channel that the Sharif family has assets not only in the UK, but across the world. Moussavi continued that the Sharif family had a lot of explaining to do regarding their resources of amassing these assets, Express Tribune reported.

He also revealed that in 2012, a person claiming himself as the nephew of Sharif had offered a deal to him, which his firm had refused, adding that his firm did not negotiate with the 'crooks'.

He further said that the firm did not pursue the Avenfield apartments’ case as a Pakistani accountability court had already ruled that the apartments were bought by the Sharif family from the 'ill-gotten' money.

However, he said, if the Pakistani government asked, his firm was ready to probe the sources through which the Sharif family purchased the London apartments.