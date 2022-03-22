Dubai airport to close one out of two runways for 45-day maintenance

DUBAI: Dubai International Airport, the hub of airline Emirates, will close one of its two runways for 45 days from May 9 for extensive refurbishment work, the operator said on Tuesday.

During the closure of the northern runway, some services will be moved to Al Maktoum International, Dubai's second airport which is located in the south of the emirate.

The northern runway last underwent extensive maintenance work in 2014, while the southern runway was refurbished in 2019.

This will be the first time Al Maktoum International will be handling scheduled, commercial passenger services since the COVID-19 pandemic, when flights were consolidated at Dubai airport.

The northern runway work will be completed by June 22.