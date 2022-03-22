Palm oil may retest support at 5,606 ringgit

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may retest a support at 5,606 ringgit per tonne, a break below which could cause a fall into 5,384-5,512 ringgit range.

The drop from the March 9 high of 7,268 ringgit to the March 17 low of 5,658 ringgit could be broken down into five waves.

When a lower low of 5,629 ringgit was touched on March 18, this cycle was believed to have extended.

The bounce from 5,629 ringgit could be a part of a bigger wave (3) which may travel far below 5,606 ringgit.

Palm rises after worst week since 1986

A break above 5,966 ringgit could lead to a gain into 6,104-6326 ringgit range.

