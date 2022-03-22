Conviction in Avenfield reference: Maryam’s, Safdar’s appeals: hearing adjourned till May 12

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC), Monday, deferred the hearing in Maryam Nawaz and her husband Captain Safdar’s (retd) appeals against their conviction in Avenfield reference.

A division bench of Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the appeals filed by Maryam Nawaz and Captain (Retd) Safdar against their conviction in corruption reference.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)’s Vice President Maryam Nawaz and Capt (R) Safdar appeared before the court along with their legal team.

During the hearing, the IHC bench said that as the appellants’ lawyers had given arguments partially and now the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor should argue the case.

Irfan Qadir advocate, the counsel for Maryam adopted that if the prosecution would provide the evidence regarding beneficial owner of the property then it could save the time of the court.

NAB Prosecutor Imtiaz Siddiqui said that there was also a need to view the nature of the crime.

He added that the services of several corporate experts were hired to hide the real ownership of the London flats.

Justice Aamer said it was the NAB’s responsibility to present the evidences.

The prosecutor said that the NAB had to prove how the accused had hidden the ownership of the flats.

Qadir said that the NAB prosecutor was giving very complex arguments.

Justice Aamer remarked that the court had not curtailed the right of arguments of defense rather it had asked a few questions from the NAB regarding the defence’s initial arguments.

Then the court directed the NAB’s new Prosecutor Imtiaz Siddiqui to discuss the case with Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzafar Abbasi and adjourned the hearing till May 12.

