Chinese foreign minister arrives in Pakistan to attend OIC conference

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in Pakistan on Monday to attend the 48th Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) foreign ministers’ conference, Aaj News reported.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had invited his Chinese counterpart to attend the moot as a special guest, a rare move to accord this opportunity to a leader from a non-OIC country.

The two-day conference will be held from March 22 to 23 in Islamabad.

During his visit, Wang is also expected to attend the Pakistan Day parade, where he will witness a special performance of China-made modern fighter jets J-10C.

The Chinese foreign minister will also meet Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi.

As per Aaj News, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), bilateral relations, and matters pertaining to regional and international significance will be discussed during his talks with the Pakistani leadership.

A substantial economic package for the second phase of CPEC is also expected to be announced by the Chinese foreign minister.