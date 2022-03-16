ANL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.58%)
ASC 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.38%)
ASL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
AVN 87.82 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.39%)
BOP 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.29%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.75%)
FFL 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.19%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
GGGL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.9%)
GGL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.78%)
GTECH 7.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.36%)
KEL 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 34.85 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.11%)
PACE 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.15%)
PIBTL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
PRL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PTC 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-6.31%)
SNGP 32.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
TELE 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.84%)
TPL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.6%)
TPLP 23.39 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.63%)
TREET 30.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 77.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
UNITY 24.21 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.58%)
WAVES 13.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.2%)
YOUW 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
BR100 4,388 Increased By 29.6 (0.68%)
BR30 15,649 Increased By 126.4 (0.81%)
KSE100 43,976 Increased By 255.9 (0.59%)
KSE30 17,019 Increased By 96.2 (0.57%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,317
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,120
49324hr
Sindh
572,555
Punjab
504,045
Balochistan
35,447
Islamabad
134,878
KPK
218,357
Brecorder Logo
Mar 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

OIC moot: Chinese FM to arrive in Pakistan on March 21

  • Wáng Yì will attend the OIC foreign ministers’ conference as a special guest
BR Web Desk 16 Mar, 2022

Chinese Foreign Minister Wáng Yì will arrive in Pakistan on March 21 to attend the 48th Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) foreign ministers’ conference, Aaj News reported on Wednesday.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has invited his Chinese counterpart to attend the moot as a special guest. The two-day conference will be held from March 22 to 23 in Islamabad.

Qureshi opens ‘Istanbul Process’ moot

During his three-day official visit, Yì will attend the Pakistan Day parade, where he will witness a special performance of China-made modern fighter jets J-10C.

Pakistan Air Force inducts China-made J-10C fighter jets

The Chinese foreign minister will also meet Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi. As per Aaj News, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), bilateral relations, and matters pertaining to regional and international significance will be discussed during his talks with the Pakistani leadership.

*CPEC to enhance regional connectivity and trade: Dawood*

A substantial economic package for the second phase of CPEC is also expected to be announced by the Chinese foreign minister.

Wang Yi Chinese Foreign Minister Pakistan Day Parade OIC CFM

Comments

1000 characters

OIC moot: Chinese FM to arrive in Pakistan on March 21

Equities extend gains, KSE-100 up 0.6%

Pakistan to lift all Covid-19 related restrictions

PM Imran says no Pakistani leader before him raised issue of Islamophobia at UN

Pakistan manage draw in second Test against Australia

Global oil supply disruptions leave Pakistan reeling

Law enforcement agencies to be given special powers in Islamabad: Sheikh Rashid

SBP removes transactional limits for Raast app payments

Pandemic sends 4.7mn more people into extreme poverty in SE Asia: ADB

National Accounts, trade indices: Re-basing approved by PBS’s GC

Read more stories