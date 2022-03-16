OIC moot: Chinese FM to arrive in Pakistan on March 21

Chinese Foreign Minister Wáng Yì will arrive in Pakistan on March 21 to attend the 48th Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) foreign ministers’ conference, Aaj News reported on Wednesday.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has invited his Chinese counterpart to attend the moot as a special guest. The two-day conference will be held from March 22 to 23 in Islamabad.

During his three-day official visit, Yì will attend the Pakistan Day parade, where he will witness a special performance of China-made modern fighter jets J-10C.

The Chinese foreign minister will also meet Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi. As per Aaj News, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), bilateral relations, and matters pertaining to regional and international significance will be discussed during his talks with the Pakistani leadership.

A substantial economic package for the second phase of CPEC is also expected to be announced by the Chinese foreign minister.