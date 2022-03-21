PM tells success stories of his govt

DARGAI: Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Sunday, while highlighting his government’s major initiatives and achievements, said Sehat Card plus Program, Kamyab Pakistan Program, Energy Projects, Ehsas and Uniformed Education system was launched for socioeconomic empowerment of people and expediting pace of industrial and economic growth.

Addressing a huge public gathering here, the Prime Minister said during the last three and half years of his government, work on 10 dams projects were started in the country, saying Mohmand Dam would be completed by 2025, Dasu dam by 2027 and Diamir Bhasha dam by 2028.

He said these mega hydro power projects would produce inexpensive electricity and make positive impact on agriculture, besides addressing the problems of energy shortfall and enhancing water reservoirs in Pakistan.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Government’s Billion Trees Afforstation Project had been globally appreciated and the United Kingdom Prime Minister had highly praised it at United Nations due to its effectiveness in the fight against climate change.

Industrial development imperative for overall economic growth: PM Imran

The Prime Minister said his government had promoted tourism and was taking efforts to make Pakistan an international centre of tourism. He said Skardu would be made a skiing capital of Pakistan. He said KP had huge potential of tourism and substantial revenue could be generated from the sector.

While referring to the landmark Ehsas Program, he said a Subsidy Program was launched for underprivileged to ebb away inflation and price hike, saying 30pc relief on essential food items was being provided to over 200 million households in the country including KP.

He said Kamyab Pakistan Program worth Rs 407 billion was launched by his government under which interest-free loans of over Rs two million were earmarked for construction of houses, Rs 500,000 each for farmers and Kamyab business besides free vocational training to help poor households.

The Prime Minister while referring to his government’s Panahgah (shelter home) project said that its network was being expanded to entire country so that shelter less people and labourers could live with dignity there.

He said Sehat Card Plus program was the landmark initiative of his government under which every Pakistani could avail free treatment up to rupees one million in any top hospital including private hospitals of the country.

The Prime Minister said unformed education system up to class fifth had been started so that children of poor people could also get better jobs.

Rehmatul Lil Aalmeen Authority had been established to inform young generation about the life and Seerah of the Holy Prophet Muhammad, Peace Be upon Him (PBUH). Under this landmark Program, he said debate competitions would be held in schools, colleges and research on the life and Seerah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) would be conducted.

He said passing of a consensus resolution by the United Nations against Islamophobia was a big victory of his Government. He said every year March 15 would be observed as International Day to combat Islamophobia.

He said Rs 700 billion were saved due to successful negotiations with independent power producer companies. He said Rs 200 billion fine, which was imposed against wrong policies of past governments, had been waived of during his successful talks with Turkish government.

The Prime Minister said a new Ravi city was being constructed near Lahore. On the pattern of Dubai, he said, a model business district at Walton near Lahore was being established to promote economy and bring direct foreign investment.

He said his government had effectively tackled the challenge of coronavirus and protected people from starvation and economy during the pandemic.

Besides record increase in wheat, potatoes, rice, sugarcane and maize production and industrial production, the Prime Minister said, record 75 percent increase in Information Technology exports had been recorded in last two years besides Rs 1500 billion investment was made in construction industry.

He said that his government had provided Rs 30 billion subsidy to poor for construction of own houses, adding, Rs 50 billion loans had been provided so far.

He said Reko Diq agreement had been signed that would bring USD nine billion investment to Pakistan. Owing to delay of the agreement and wrong policies of the past governments, he said USD six billion fine was imposed on Pakistan.

The agreement would help address the issue of huge fine besides bringing prosperity in Balochistan.