Mar 21, 2022
World

UK PM under fire for Ukraine, Brexit comparisons

AFP 21 Mar, 2022

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson found himself under fire on Sunday, including from his own MPs, after saying that Brexit showed that Britons shared the same “instinct” for freedom as Ukrainians.

In a speech to his Conservative Party conference in Blackpool, northern England, on Saturday, Johnson said it was “the instinct of the people of this country, like the people of Ukraine, to choose freedom every time.”

He cited the Brexit referendum in June 2016 as a “famous recent example”.

“When the British people voted for Brexit in such large, large numbers, I don’t believe it was because they were remotely hostile to foreigners. It’s because they wanted to be free to do things differently and for this country to be able to run itself,” he said.

He also cited Britain’s vaccine rollout as an example of people’s desire to get their freedoms back.

European Council President Donald Tusk said on Twitter: “Boris, your words offend Ukrainians, the British and common sense.”

Former EU negotiator Guy Verhofstadt called the comments “insane”.

Liberal Democrat leader, Ed Davey, said Johnson was “needlessly creating division.

Boris Johnson Brexit British Prime Minister Ukraine crisis Russia invasion of Ukraine

