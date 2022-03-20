ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.93%)
ASC 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.66%)
ASL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.11%)
AVN 83.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-4.37%)
BOP 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.52%)
CNERGY 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.88%)
FFL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.87%)
FNEL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-6.2%)
GGGL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-8.83%)
GGL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-6.06%)
GTECH 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.68%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
KEL 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.59%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.02%)
PACE 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.44%)
PIBTL 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.64%)
PRL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.41%)
PTC 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.75%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.3%)
TELE 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-7.66%)
TPL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.9%)
TPLP 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.79%)
TREET 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.16%)
TRG 71.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-5.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.67%)
WAVES 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.62%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.91%)
YOUW 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.25%)
BR100 4,294 Decreased By -58.5 (-1.34%)
BR30 15,046 Decreased By -376.8 (-2.44%)
KSE100 43,351 Decreased By -456.7 (-1.04%)
KSE30 16,591 Decreased By -234.8 (-1.4%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,328
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,521,513
48324hr
Sindh
573,347
Punjab
504,324
Balochistan
35,458
Islamabad
134,930
KPK
218,583
Brecorder Logo
Mar 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dalian iron ore gains on China stimulus optimism

Reuters 20 Mar, 2022

MANILA: Chinese iron ore futures scaled a one-week high on Friday and were set for a fourth consecutive weekly gain, as hopes for additional stimulus to shore up the world’s top steel producer eclipsed worries over COVID-19 curbs and global uncertainties.

China’s economic tsar, Vice Premier Liu He, this week called for the roll-out of market-friendly policies to support the world’s second biggest economy and top metals consumer, amid worries over the local COVID-19 surge and hit to global trade from the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Separately, China’s central bank governor, Yi Gang, pledged to take initiatives in monetary policy, increase new lending and adamantly support the economy.

“The door to domestic RRR (reserve requirements ratio) cuts and interest rate cuts has not yet been closed, and more easing policies are expected to be introduced in the future,” analysts at Huatai Futures said in a note.

The most-traded iron ore, for May delivery, on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange rose as much as 3.7% to 835 yuan ($131.44) a tonne, its highest since March 11.

Dalian iron ore peaked this year at 874.50 yuan a tonne on March 8, before traders trimmed positions on worries over China’s biggest COVID-19 outbreak since the one that originated in Wuhan in 2020.

On the Singapore Exchange, iron ore’s most-active April contract rose 2.9% to $152.90 a tonne, but was headed for a weekly loss.

In China’s spot market, benchmark 62%-grade iron ore was steady at $146.50 a tonne on Thursday, after rising for the first time in a week, according to SteelHome consultancy data.

Construction steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained 0.4% and was set for its third straight weekly rise, while hot-rolled coil climbed 0.9%. Stainless steel slipped 0.1%.

Dalian coking coal jumped as much as 5.3% to its highest since March 11, while coke advanced 3.4%.

Yuan COVID19 iron ore China’s central bank Construction steel

Comments

1000 characters

Dalian iron ore gains on China stimulus optimism

Feb C/A deficit dips 78pc MoM

Next 3 years: $8.7bn ADB assistance ‘in the pipeline’

GST registrations: FBR launches physical verification of manufacturers

Timely actions helped contain deficit: PM

POL products: Rs114bn collected through PL

‘Exports reach $100m per day in Feb’

Discussions constructive: IMF official

PM may lose majority if dissident PTI MPs are disqualified

PTI issues show-cause notices to 13 ‘dissident’ MNAs

Shehbaz terms attack on Sindh House ‘attack on Pakistan’

Read more stories