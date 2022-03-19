ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.93%)
ASC 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.66%)
ASL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.11%)
AVN 83.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-4.37%)
BOP 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.52%)
CNERGY 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.88%)
FFL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.87%)
FNEL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-6.2%)
GGGL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-8.83%)
GGL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-6.06%)
GTECH 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.68%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
KEL 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.59%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.02%)
PACE 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.44%)
PIBTL 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.64%)
PRL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.41%)
PTC 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.75%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.3%)
TELE 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-7.66%)
TPL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.9%)
TPLP 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.79%)
TREET 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.16%)
TRG 71.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-5.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.67%)
WAVES 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.62%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.91%)
YOUW 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.25%)
BR100 4,294 Decreased By -58.5 (-1.34%)
BR30 15,046 Decreased By -376.8 (-2.44%)
KSE100 43,351 Decreased By -456.7 (-1.04%)
KSE30 16,591 Decreased By -234.8 (-1.4%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,328
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,521,513
48324hr
Sindh
573,347
Punjab
504,324
Balochistan
35,458
Islamabad
134,930
KPK
218,583
Brecorder Logo
Mar 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Swiatek out-duels Halep to reach Indian Wells WTA final

AFP 19 Mar, 2022

INDIAN WELLS: Former French Open champion Iga Swiatek beat two-time Grand Slam winner Simona Halep 7-6 (8/6), 6-4 on Friday to reach the Indian Wells WTA final.

Poland’s Swiatek, the world number four who is assured of rising to a career-high third in the world next week and could go as high as No. 2, will play either defending champion Paula Badosa of Spain or Greece’s Maria Sakkari in Sunday’s championship match.

Badosa is vying to become the first woman to win back-to-back Indian Wells titles since Martina Navratilova in 1990-91.

“Really it’s over my expectations so I’m very happy,” said Swiatek, who said she came into the prestigious event in the California desert doubtful she could follow up her fourth career title in Doha with another deep tournament run.

But she rallied from a break down in each set and saved two set points in the first-set tiebreaker to notch a 10th straight WTA match win.

“It was really intense,” Swiatek said, “really physical. I think we had the longest rallies I played here.

The 20-year-old evened her head-to-head record against Halep at two wins apiece, but she admitted it required a change in mindset taking on a player who was once ranked so much higher than herself.

“I had to fight to the end and be mentally stronger,” she said. “Simona is a really strong player mentally and she’s not giving up so I wanted to do that better.”

Halep, who lifted the Indian Wells trophy in 2015, couldn’t get back to the final but ended another strong week as she returns from a 2021 season marred by calf and knee injuries.

Ranked third in the world at this time last year, Halep came into the tournament ranked 26th. She was playing in her third semi-final of the year which started with a victory in the Melbourne Summer Set.

A taut duel was only made more intense by vocal fans cheering on each player. Halep gained a 5-4 lead with her second break of the opening set, but she couldn’t close it out in the next game and they went to the tiebreaker.

The Romanian again had the upper hand in the tiebreaker, but at 6-4 she fired a backhand long and Swiatek won the next three points – saving a set point with a deep backhand volley then clinching the set with a blistering return of a Halep second serve.

A frustrated Halep was warned after thumping her racquet down in disgust and Swiatek, her confidence bolstered, broke Halep for a 2-1 lead in the second.

But the set unfolded much like the first.

After having her left thigh taped by the trainer, Halep reclaimed the break and grabbed another to move ahead 4-2 on a pair of forehand errors from Swiatek.

But once again the Romanian couldn’t maintain the advantage as Swiatek put it back on serve in the seventh game, launching a run of four straight games to seal the win and become the second Polish player to reach the Indian Wells final after Agnieszka Radwanska – who finished runner-up to Italy’s Flavia Pennetta in 2014.

WTA Iga Swiatek French Open champion Indian Wells

Comments

1000 characters

Swiatek out-duels Halep to reach Indian Wells WTA final

No-confidence motion: SC issues notices to all major political parties

Russia uses advanced hypersonic missiles in Ukraine for the first time

Political tensions find expression at ‘Sindh House’

India's oil imports from US to rise, amid criticism for Russian purchases

IT sector, freelancers and startups: FBR ‘drafting’ ordinance aimed at extending incentives

Zelensky calls for fresh talks, Russia says entered Mariupol centre

GST calculation, levy: FBR clarifies discount on standardized tax invoice

Japan's Suzuki Motor to invest $1.3bn for electric vehicle production in India

Payment in form of PIBs, Sukuk: CPPA-G likely to negotiate with CPEC IPPs

Jul-Jan LSMI output up 7.6pc YoY

Read more stories